Croswell’s performance in the championship game was his best of the tournament. But his biggest play happened in the game one night earlier against Wright State on Tuesday. Tied at 70 with about 20 seconds remaining, La Salle held the ball for the last shot. Brandon Stone had the hot hand, so he took the shot but missed a three-pointer. Croswell grabbed the offensive rebound and made the game-winner with about a second left in the game.