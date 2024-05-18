La Salle point guard Khalil Brantley to take his talents to Oklahoma State

La Salle officially lost its one-two punch as leading scorer Khalil Brantley joined fellow guard Jhamir Brickus in finding a new place to play via the transfer portal.

Brantley took to Instagram on Friday to announce his commitment to Oklahoma State, taking his career to a Power 6 conference as a member of the Big 12. The Cowboys are looking to become more of a force in their conference, having finished 13th in the 14-team conference last season with a 12-20 record.

It could be the time for Brantley to deliver a spark. He has provided many notable moments for La Salle, but he’ll arguably be best remembered for his buzzer-beater three that took down Penn in a 93-92 win in the third-place game of the inaugural Big 5 Classic in December at the Wells Fargo Center.

As a junior, Brantley is coming off his best season, in which he led the Explorers with 15.0 points per game. The 6-foot-1 point guard from Our Savior Lutheran in New York started 32 of 33 games this season and finished third on the team in rebounds (5.3 per game) and fourth on the team in blocks with 12.

Brickus, who officially signed with Villanova earlier this month, was the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.9 points per game.

The duo, referred to by head coach Fran Dunphy as “Fire and Ice” will depart after guiding the Explorers to a 16-17 overall record and the second round of the A-10 men’s tournament.