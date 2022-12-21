Philly native Mike Jordan, now the coach at Lafayette, received an early Christmas present Wednesday as his Leopards dispatched La Salle, 90-65, at Tom Gola Arena.

Jordan, the former Penn guard, and Ivy League player of the year in 1999-2000, utilized a man-to-man defense to stymie the Explorers, who struggled to find their shots.

The loss was La Salle coach Fran Dunphy’s third ever to Lafayette. Dunphy has a 16-3 career mark against the Leopards (15-2 as coach of Penn, 1-0 as Temple coach, 0-1 with La Salle).

Statistical leaders

The Explorers (5-7) were led by Khalil Brantley’s 14 points and Josh Nickelberry who scored 10. Anwar Gill and Hassan Drame added seven points, apiece.

CJ Fulton led Lafayette (2-11) with a game and career-high 20 points while Leo O’Boyle (13 points), Josh Rivera (12 points), and T.J. Berger (10 points) fueled a Leopards attack that shot 61.5% from the field and 57.7% from three.

What we saw

The Lafayette Leopards got a jump start on the Explorers hitting early shots from deep. After the Explorers went scoreless for three minutes to start the game, Josh Nickelberry executed a step-back three-pointer and Fousseyni Drame made a steal and capitalized on two foul shots, putting the Explorers within four.

However, once La Salle was within reach of regaining a lead in the first half, the Leopards found a way to pull away. Midway through the first half, Lafayette broke the 10-point barrier and held onto a 45-30 lead at the break.

The Explorers showed vigor early in the second half but the Leopards answered swiftly, going on a 6-0 run. Both teams entered foul trouble which the Leopards continued to capitalize on, keeping La Salle at arm’s length by double digits for the majority of the second half.

Game-changing play

As the Explorers tried to crawl back with efforts from Nickelberry and Brantley, Lafayette saw success from sophomore guard Fulton, who went 6-for-7 from deep. Justin Vander Baan and Rivera also continued to be key scorers in the paint, and just like that, the Explorers were down by 16 with 10 minutes left to play.

Up next

The loss marked La Salle’s final home game of the year. The Explorers return to action on the road against Howard in what will be their final nonconference game of the season on Dec. 29 (2 p.m., ESPN+).