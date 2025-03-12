La Salle keeps its season alive with 78-71 win over UMass in A-10 tournament first round

La Salle coach Fran Dunphy’s retirement can wait at least another day.

Dunphy’s Explorers extended their season with a 78-71 win over 11th-seeded Massachusetts in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Fourteenth-seeded La Salle (14-18, 5-13 Atlantic 10) advanced to face Big 5 rival St. Joseph’s in the tournament’s second round on Thursday (7:30 p.m., USA Network).

The win extends Dunphy’s 33-year coaching career. He announced his intent to retire at season’s end in February.

La Salle guard Corey McKeithan led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Daniel Rivera led the Minutemen (12-20, 7-11) with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Curry contributed 18 points.

McKeithan’s moment

As expected, McKeithan was the focal point of La Salle’s offense. His performance surpassed his career high of 28 points earlier this season in the Explorers’ 83-75 win over Temple. He has scored 20 points or more 10 times this season.

Dunphy called McKeithan “a terrific young man. Did I expect it? Not necessarily. Am I grateful for it? Absolutely. He’s had some really good games for us throughout. He’s a pleasure to coach.”

McKeithan’s growth as a scorer, especially as a three-point shooter, was an unexpected lift for the Explorers this season. He shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc against the Minutemen. His composure at the free-throw line was also essential for the Explorers, as he went 11-for-11. All of McKeithan’s free throws came in the second half, when La Salle entered the bonus with 11 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

“I think it starts with Coach Dunph,” McKeithan said. “He motivated me throughout the whole summer. I’ve got to be a leader. I’ve got to be able to score the ball.”

Jonesing for more

Freshman guard Deuce Jones was named A-10 rookie of the year, and in his first collegiate postseason game, he struggled to match his usual scoring output. Jones finished with 10 points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Jones found other ways to contribute. He recorded five assists, five rebounds, and a steal. He also recorded four turnovers while running the Explorers’ offense.

Big Mac

La Salle was without its two best rebounders, graduate forward Jahlil White and junior forward Demetrius Lilley, because of injuries. The Explorers relied on redshirt junior forward Mac Etienne to provide a presence in the paint.

Etienne took advantage of his 14th start of the season, logging eight points and nine rebounds, including five offensive boards, which contributed to La Salle’s 13 second-chance points.

Etienne was also successful from the foul line at a crucial moment. The 60% free-throw shooter hit both free throws after UMass’ Daniel Hankins-Sanford was assessed a flagrant-one foul after scrapping with Etienne for a rebound. Etienne’s free throws gave La Salle a 66-62 lead with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining.

“He did a really good job of walling up and making them score over the top,” Dunphy said of Etienne. “I think he’s a real talented guy. I’m happy for him as he has really started to arrive as a college basketball player.”

Next up is a rematch with St. Joe’s (20-11, 11-7). La Salle beat the Hawks, 81-74, in the final game of the regular season. The Hawks won the two other meetings, including an 82-68 victory in the championship game of the Big 5 Classic.