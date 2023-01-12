Explorers extend win streak, closing out 78-77 victory over UMass

La Salle’s Jhamir Brickus had a career-high 25 points Wednesday as he led the visiting Explorers to a 78-77 victory over UMass.

After the Minutemen (10-6) carried a 44-38 lead at the half, the Explorers put up 40 points in the second, while holding UMass to just 33. With five minutes on the clock, the Minutemen went on 8-0 run until La Salle’s Daeshon Shepherd broke their scoring drought with a free throw, extending the lead to 78-75.

Wildens Leveque dunked a shot in the final seconds to narrow UMass’s deficit to one point, but a Khalil Brantley block and steal allowed La Salle (8-8) to take home the victory, extending its win streak to two games in conference play.

The Explorers will return home to go head-to-head with Fordham on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Hawks remain winless in conference

Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball fell 92-80 to Duquesne at home, extending its four game losing steak.

Cameron Brown led the Hawks with 25 points, including six of 11 shots from deep. Starter Rasheer Fleming added 15 and Ejike Obinna contributed 14 points off the bench.

The Dukes had four players in the starting five put up double figures. Duquesne outshot St. Joe’s from the jump. They made 20 of 30 shots from the field in the first half, resulting in 56.4 percent shooting by the end of the game.

The Hawks will next go against Loyola Chicago on Saturday at Hagan Arena (12:30 p.m.)

Explorers clinch first Atlantic-10 victory

La Salle women’s basketball closed out a 69-62 victory against George Mason, conquering its first conference win of the season.

Claire Jacobs led the Explorers with 18 points, with four of eight shots coming from three point territory. Molly Masciantonio and Mia Jacobs contributed 14 points apiece.

The Explorers’ (10-8) dominant shooting in the first period gave them an early lead, knocking down four of six shots from the perimeter. The Patriots (9-8) were held to just five points in the third, when they made one of 12 attempts from the field.

Next, La Salle will take on George Washington on Saturday. Tip off is set for noon at Tom Gola Arena.