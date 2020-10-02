La Salle sent the following statement Friday from athletic director Brian Baptiste: “As you might imagine, reaching this decision and making Tuesday’s announcement was difficult because we knew it would be devastating for our student-athletes and our entire community. After speaking with the impacted student-athletes Tuesday, we have had a number of follow-up conversations with student-athletes and their families and have more scheduled. We know this is a heartbreaking situation for them and we will continue to make ourselves available to address their questions and help them through their next steps. The University has pledged to honor existing scholarship aid to affected student-athletes who wish to remain at La Salle and offer guidance on the transfer process for student-athletes who wish to continue their careers at other institutions.”