La Salle’s first-round Atlantic 10 loss to UMass was quite the learning experience for a young team

HENRICO, Va. — After adding 10 new faces over the summer, this season has been primarily focused on growth for the La Salle women’s basketball program — and its young roster.

So one can ascertain Wednesday’s 54-49 loss to Massachusetts in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as just another learning experience to add to the file.

“We knew this year was about growth, about maturing,” La Salle head coach Mountain MacGillivray said. “We knew we were gonna be taking our lumps.”

Neither team was recognizable from this time a year ago. While La Salle only returned one member of last season’s starting rotation in all-conference guard Molly Masciantonio, UMass went from being the A-10′s regular season title winner to just a 4-26 record this season.

The No. 13-seeded Minutewomen jumped out to an early lead, and while La Salle repeatedly clawed its way back, UMass always seemed to have an answer. But even in the loss, there was undoubtedly a bright spot in freshman guard Nicole Melious and her game-high 17-point performance, and what she could mean for the future of the Explorers’ program.

Melious magic

Melious shouldered high expectations even as a freshman, after scoring 3,140 points across three high school seasons. The Staten Island native is the all-time leading scorer in New York City — including both boys and girls.

She earned a spot in La Salle’s starting rotation out of training camp, and after finding her footing in the college game, led the Explorers with 10.8 points per game and a 34.1% mark from three-point range.

“Right from day one, she was the kid on our team that our opponents were trying to guard because they looked at our roster, nobody else had played except for Molly, and they looked at Twitter and knew that Nicole put up a million points in high school,” MacGillivray said. “And she got it from day one; people were trying to take her away. So she had to learn how to free herself up.”

In her first taste of postseason action, Melious was held without a point in the first quarter on Wednesday, as the entire team struggled to make shots. But she caught fire towards the end of the first half and hit a pair of threes in the third quarter that gave La Salle its first lead of the game.

“I really improved defensively,” Melious said. “I feel like I really improved my quick release and shooting as time went on. And I feel like that’s my biggest takeaway.”

Reliance on the three

This season, La Salle ranked first in the A-10 in three-point attempts per game (812) — which is why it stings so badly when those shots aren’t falling. That was exactly the story on Wednesday, as the Explorers missed their first eight attempts from behind the arc.

But with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter and staring down a nine-point deficit, Masciantonio, Tiara Bolden, and Melious each connected on three-point buckets on consecutive possessions to put the Explorers right back in it.

After trading leads repeatedly in the third, a 4-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave UMass some breathing room. UMass built up another nine-point advantage, and this time, La Salle was unable to come back.

“I think a lot of it goes to the fact that we’re in the tournament, it’s a little different than playing a regular season game,” said Makayla Miller, a grad transfer from Ouachita Baptist. “Players got a little tight towards the end, scared to take shots we usually were taking, weren’t being as aggressive.”

Masciantonio’s leadership

In a patchwork of new faces this season for La Salle women’s basketball, Masciantonio had been the one constant.

The graduate student guard, the only player on the floor for La Salle with previous A-10 tournament experience, has been a core member of the Explorers for five years. Wednesday marked her final game in a La Salle uniform, and she closed out her career with 10 points, three assists, and four steals.

“[Masciantonio and Miller] are two veteran senior point guards. I can’t say enough how important that it was to have them with us. Molly’s been here five years, I’ve been here six,” MacGillivray said. “So we’ve been riding together. And she’s been through a lot while she was here.”

Masciatonio has always provided a steadying presence. Last season, the guard led the nation in assist-turnover ratio. After returning for one final season that MacGillivray said she knew ahead of time would be focused on developing younger players, she still finished third in the conference (2.1) in that category.

“One thing I learned from Molly was how to be a teammate and stay positive,” Melious said. “Even through all the negatives, Molly was always uplifting us, and I feel like getting her energy in, helped us stay positive throughout all our losses.”