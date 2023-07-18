La Salle signs Swedish forward Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi

The La Salle men’s basketball team has added a high-scoring forward who has played for Sweden’s national team for the last four years.

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi will be on the 2023-24 roster, the Explorers announced Tuesday, and coach Fran Dunphy expects him to fit right in immediately.

“We are ecstatic to have Tunde join our program,” Dunphy said. “Tunde is a talented, versatile player. He’s going to have a significant impact on our program immediately.”

A native of Solna, Sweden, the 6-foot-8 Fasasi played for Sweden’s Under-18 national team, which won the Division B title at the 2022 FIBA European Championship. He averaged 19.4 points per game on 53.1% shooting and was named to the tournament’s all-star team.

Fasasi played for Sweden’s U20 national team this month at the FIBA European Championship in Heraklion, Greece, averaging 9.1 points per game. He is a graduate of the Hoosac School in Hoosick, N.Y.