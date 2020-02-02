Duquesne led 71-62 after a Michael Hughes jumper with 1:52 left to play, but Saul Phiri hit a three-pointer and Ed Croswell added a three-point play to pull La Salle with 71-68 with 47 seconds left. David Beatty was fouled beyond the arc but made just 1 of 3 free throws with 14 seconds left and a chance to tie the game.