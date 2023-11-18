La Salle remains the only undefeated Big 5 team following a narrow win over Southern Indiana

Khalil Brantley dropped 30 points to lead La Salle in a 79-78 win over Southern Indiana on Saturday night at Tom Gola Arena. The win moved Explorers head coach Fran Dunphy to win No. 599.

La Salle guard Daeshon Shepherd added 17 points and eight rebounds as the Explorers improved to 4-0. AJ Smith (15 points, eight rebounds) and Jeremiah Hernandez (14 points) led Southern Indiana (1-4).

The Explorers will look to get Dunphy win No. 600 when they close out the Blue Devil Challenge with Duke on Tuesday (7 p.m., ACC Network). Should they come up short, next up will be Coppin State next Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

Penn falls to Maryland-Eastern Shore in overtime

In a game that went down to the wire, Penn found itself on the losing end of an 83-80 overtime final against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday in Princess Anne, Md. The loss comes on the heels of the Quakers’ upset of No. 21 Villanova on Monday.

Senior guard Clark Slajchert scored a game-high 31 points, while fellow guard Sam Brown added 17 off the bench, shooting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for Penn (3-2). Troy Hupstead lead Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-2) with 22 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Penn returns to action against Lafayette in the annual Cathedral Classic on Friday at Palestra (4:30 p.m., ESPN+).