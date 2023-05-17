Guard from Spain signs with La Salle women’s basketball team

Laia Monclava, a 6-foot-1 guard from Mallorca, Spain, will be joining the La Salle women’s basketball team for the 2023-34 season, the Explorers announced Wednesday.

“We are really excited about Laia joining our Explorer family,” La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray said in a news release. “She has been playing at a really high level in Spain. Laia has length, skill, athleticism, and plays with an extremely high motor.”

Monclava was a member of the Sevilla State Team in 2017. She helped her under-18 team to a bronze medal at the U18 Spanish Championship this year.