All this would be interesting if the sisters were the slowest on La Salle’s team, but that’s pretty much the opposite of the way it goes down. Grace is the team star. At La Salle’s first race, the Lehigh Invitational, Grace, running at the controlled pace prescribed by her coach, finished 36 seconds ahead of the West Virginia runner who took second. Grace ran in the NCAA championships last November after finishing second in the NCAA mid-Atlantic regional.