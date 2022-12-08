Saint Joseph’s women basketball extended its season-opening winning streak to nine games after it defeated host Rider, 60-53, on Wednesday evening.

Talya Brugler and Laura Ziegler led the Hawks with 16 points each. Mackenzie Smith also carried the load in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting (83.3%).

St. Joe’s (9-0) jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and made 10 of 16 shots in the period. However Rider (3-5) bounced back in the third, when Makayla Firebaugh (12 points) made a three-pointer, closing the gap to 45-37. But the Broncs couldn’t contest the Hawks’ shots in the final minutes, allowing them to take home the victory.

St. Joe’s will face No. 25 Villanova on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Explorers clinch close victory over the Monmouth Hawks

La Salle conquered Monmouth, 66-60, at Tom Gola Arena.

Starters Claire Jacobs and Kayla Spruill and reserve Mia Jacobs led the Explorers with 13 points apiece.

The Explorers (7-4) carried the lead most of the game, thanks to an early 8-0 first-quarter run. The Hawks (5-4) chipped away at the their deficit, narrowing it to 33-28 at the half.

Monmouth took its first lead of the game after Monmouth forward Lucy Thomas hit a pair of free throws to make it 36-35. But another La Salle 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter helped the Explorers pull away.

The Explorers return to action when they travel to Princess Anne, Md., to take on Maryland Eastern Shore at 1 p.m. Saturday.