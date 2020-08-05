Short of the Philly Special for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, name a local sports play that was as perfectly branded as the Southwest Philly Floater. There have been bigger plays. Put the Floater, the game-winning layup that elevated La Salle to the 2013 NCAA Sweet 16, as third-greatest Big 5 game-winner over the last 50 years. Kris Jenkins for the title in 2016 obviously stands No. 1, and Scottie Reynolds putting Villanova in the 2009 Final Four also rises above.