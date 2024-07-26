Lincoln taps former NBA standout Julius Hodge as its next head men’s basketball coach

Former NBA standout Julius Hodge is the new men’s basketball coach at Lincoln University, a move announced this week by athletic director Harry Stinson III.

Hodge comes to Lincoln after serving as an assistant coach at Arkansas-Little Rock. He helped guide the school to a 21-13 record this past season and just one win away from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament after falling to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game.

Hodge was a two-time All-American at N.C. State and the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2004. He played professionally for 10 seasons, including two seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Hodge was drafted in the first round by the Nuggets in 2005. In the early-morning hours of April 8, 2006, he was shot three times while driving his vehicle down an interstate near downtown Denver. Many players bore tributes to Hodge following the incident, most notably fellow Nuggets rookie at the time Marcus Camby, who wore Hodge’s initials and number on his shoe during the 2006 season.

“I’m excited to introduce Julius Hodge as our next men’s head basketball coach,” Stinson said in a statement. “Julius brings an extensive and decorated career to Lincoln highlighted by his stellar collegiate career at NC State, his NBA and overseas experiences. … His ability to lead young men, passion for being a father, husband, educator, and coach coupled with his experiences will aid our student-athletes [in] reaching their ultimate goals.”

Despite a 17-14 season, Lincoln finished its 2023-24 campaign as Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association champions and qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament. Jason Armstrong coached the team to the conference championship in his second season, and in June, the school said in a statement it was “a decision by the University to end his employment.”

“I am thrilled to lead this Lincoln University program as the new head coach, with eagerness to establish a team culture based in discipline, hard work, accountability, respect, and perseverance,” Hodge said. “These core values will be the cornerstones of our approach, guiding us through every practice, game, and off-court challenge we encounter.”