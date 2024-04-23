NCAA transfer portal tracker: Following the moves of top college talent in and out of Philadelphia
Unsure how NCAA's transfer portal works for athletes and schools alike? Get up to speed with this Inquirer guide.
Every NCAA-sanctioned sport has its particular window separated by season. The complete list ahead of the 2024-25 season can be found here
Villanova basketball is in a complete rebuild in both the men's program and women's side. In the case of the women, more than 80% of its scoring from this past season is gone after three starters hit the transfer portal, the biggest being star guard Lucy Olsen.
College football has two transfer portal periods. A 30-day window that begins in December, followed by a 15-day window in the spring that begins in April.
The NCAA's transfer portal, explained
The advent of the NCAA’s transfer portal has provided college athletes a great deal of leverage and flexibility on where they take their talents — and for highly-touted athletes the chance to find out which school can offer them the package of name, image, and likeness deals.
But how does a student-athlete kickstart the process? From a look at how long an athlete has to decide to change schools, to what programs can offer, the Inquirer provided this explainer on how the portal works — from both sides.
Villanova sharpshooter Brendan Hausen headed to Kansas State
Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen is heading to Kansas State, he announced Friday morning on Instagram.
Hausen, who is from Amarillo, Tex., left Villanova after two seasons with the program. The sharpshooting guard shot 38.1% from three-point range on an average of 5.2 attempts per game in 2023-24 after shooting 42.9% on two attempts per game in his freshman season.
» READ MORE: Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen is heading to Kansas State
— Jeff Neiburg
Temple women's hoops lands Amaya Oliver from USC, Loyola Marymount
On the heels of the men’s program announcing a pair of major signings, women’s coach Diane Richardson made her first splash in the transfer portal by signing former Southern Cal and Loyola Marymount forward Amaya Oliver.
Oliver, a 6-foot-2 forward from Richmond, California, is a major fill after the loss of Demi Washington and fellow forwards Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper to the transfer portal this offseason. Additionally, there’s the loss of second-leading scorer Aleah Nelson due to graduation — all were key contributors to the Owls’ run to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament this past season.
» READ MORE: Temple women’s basketball nabs standout forward Amaya Oliver in the transfer portal
— Max Dinenberg
Temple forward Hysier Miller heads to Virginia Tech
Former Temple guard Hysier Miller is transferring to Virginia Tech, he announced on his social media Wednesday evening.
Miller, who played his high school ball at Neumann Goretti, spent the last three seasons with the Owls. He started just eight games as a freshman but started in 68 across over the last two seasons, becoming one of the most important pieces of the Temple lineup.
Temple lands Jamal Mashburn Jr. via the portal
Temple men’s basketball coach Adam Fisher got a little creative late Monday morning. NCAA rules forbid coaches from talking publicly about unsigned athletes, but GIFs? They’re free game.
Fisher posted a GIF on X of Ken Griffey Jr. hitting a baseball. The key was in the suffix.
Former Drexel star Amari Williams joins Kentucky
After simultaneously entering the transfer portal and NBA draft on March 12, Amari Williams, the three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year from Drexel will become a Wildcat for new coach Mark Pope ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Williams is not the first player with local ties to play at Kentucky. Camden High’s DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, and Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards all played for Big Blue Nation last season. Wagner and Bradshaw both have already entered the portal, with Bradshaw committing to Ohio State, while Edwards declared for the draft on April 4. Earlier in April, Camden High’s Billy Richmond decommitted from Kentucky.
» READ MORE: Report: Drexel star Amari Williams transfers to Kentucky
Thanks for the memories, Kentucky. Camden, out. ✌🏾
DJ Wagner left Camden for Kentucky with the hope — maybe even the expectation — that he would use his lone season of college basketball as a training ground for the NBA draft.
It looks like Wagner will indeed be one-and-done in Lexington, but not in the way most had planned for him.
St. Joseph’s center Christ Essandoko announces transfer to Providence
Christ Essandoko is taking his talents from St. Joseph’s to the Big East.
The 7-foot redshirt freshman center is transferring to Providence, he announced on social media Wednesday. Essandoko initially committed to play for the Friars out of high school before backing out in 2022 and landing on Hawk Hill.
— Lochlahn March
Villanova standout Lucy Olsen heads to Iowa
Villanova women’s basketball star guard Lucy Olsen announced Wednesday night that she’s transferring to Iowa.
Olsen will follow in the footsteps of departed Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, and get her turn to play for a program that reached the national championship game in each of the last two seasons.
Villanova forward Christina Dalce enters the portal
Villanova starting center Christina Dalce entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, one day after starting point guard Zanai Jones entered her name in the portal.
Dalce, who posted 8.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, became the third Villanova starter to enter the portal, as it appears coach Denise Dillon has some rebuilding to do in the transfer market following the Wildcats’ run to the inaugural WBIT championship game.