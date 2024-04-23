NCAA transfer portal tracker: Following the moves of top college talent in and out of Philadelphia

The NCAA's transfer portal, explained

The advent of the NCAA’s transfer portal has provided college athletes a great deal of leverage and flexibility on where they take their talents — and for highly-touted athletes the chance to find out which school can offer them the package of name, image, and likeness deals.

But how does a student-athlete kickstart the process? From a look at how long an athlete has to decide to change schools, to what programs can offer, the Inquirer provided this explainer on how the portal works — from both sides.