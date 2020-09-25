Houston transfer D’Eriq King has been impressive for the Hurricanes, accounting for one rushing and four passing touchdowns in two games and having yet to throw an interception. Running back Cam’Ron Harris is third in the nation with 268 rushing yards and averages 10.3 yards per carry. The Seminoles, seeking to break a three-game losing streak against their intrastate rival, will be playing without first-year head coach Mike Norvell, who is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.