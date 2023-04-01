LSU rallies to hold off top-seeded Virginia Tech, 79-72, to reach NCAA women’s championship

DALLAS — Louisiana State just wouldn’t give up.

And now, the Tigers will play for a national championship in head basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s second season.

Despite trailing by 12 in the third quarter, LSU (33-2) used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to beat Virginia Tech, 79-72, Friday night in the Final Four to set up a showdown with the Iowa-South Carolina winner on Sunday (3:30 p.m., 6abc).

The No. 1-seeded Hokies, making their first Final Four appearance, took the 12-point lead following a 16-0 run that stretched from the second quarter and into the third. They led for less than a minute of the first half but went into halftime with a 34-32 lead thanks to a Kayana Traylor bucket with 53 seconds left.

Virginia Tech (31-5) went on a 5-minute, 47-second fourth-quarter drought ended by a trio of Georgia Amoore free throws with 2:05 left to make it a 72-65 game. Amoore and Traylor finished with 17 points each, while Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU’s decisive run was fueled by second-chance points, as it recorded 10 in the final period and 24 on the evening. Tigers star Angel Reese helped drive that, and she finished with 24 points and 12 boards. Alexis Morris led all scorers with 27 points.

The Hokies used hot shooting from beyond the arc to take their double-digit third-quarter edge, but LSU wasn’t going anywhere.

After clawing back to a single-digit deficit by the third-quarter buzzer, Morris scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to make it a four-point game. The Tigers then leveraged a turnover for a Reese layup to make it 59-57 and force a Tech timeout.

LSU’s momentum continued as Morris tied the game on a pair of free throws before Flau’jae Johnson’s fast-break layup gave the Tigers a 64-62 lead with 5:44 left, and they never trailed again.