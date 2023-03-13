March Madness 2023: NCAA men’s basketball tournament TV schedule, game times and announcers

Though none of the City Six schools are in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, the event still promises to be the big spectacle it always is for college hoops junkies and casual fans alike.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s men’s half of March Madness on TV and online.

The host cities

First Four: Dayton, Ohio (University of Dayton Arena) on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.

First and second rounds: Birmingham, Ala. (Legacy Arena), Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena), Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center) and Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center) on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18; Albany, N.Y. (MVP Arena), Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena), Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena) and Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum) on Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19.

Regional rounds: New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden, East Region) and Las Vegas, Nev. (T-Mobile Arena, West Region) on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25; Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center, Midwest) and Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center, South) on Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26.

Final Four and championship game: Houston, Texas (NRG Stadium) on Saturday, April 1 and Monday, April 3.

TV and streaming

As ever, games are spread over four TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The current rights deal runs through 2032, in case you’re wondering.

Online streaming is mainly through the March Madness Live website and apps for phones, tablets and connected TV devices like AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick. Streaming that way is free of charge with a login via your pay-TV provider -- but you have to have a TV package to get it. There’s still no other way to buy streaming access to the games.

Even if fans don’t have a TV package, they can watch up to three hours of live action before being kicked off.

That’s one of a few perennial problems. While you can watch every game from all four TV channels on your computer, tablet, or mobile device, games on CBS aren’t available on the March Madness Live app for connected TV devices. Those streams will only be on the March Madness Live website and Paramount+, CBS’ subscription streaming platform. It’s a headache for fans who like to switch between games to catch whichever one is the most dramatic at the moment.

“We have certain games where we have to protect the exclusivity of our affiliated stations around the country,” CBS Sports chair Sean McManus said in a news conference a few days before the tournament.

Here’s another potential issue: it’s not clear yet whether the “Fast Break” online live highlights show will be available on connected TV devices. For now, the only sure way to get it to your TV is to Chromecast it from a phone or tablet.

There is one piece of good news: the March Madness Live website allows viewers to watch up to four games at once. The apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Xbox One allow fans to watch two games at once.

Finally, a reminder. If you subscribe to one of the cable-style streaming platforms (YouTube TV, fuboTV, etc.), make sure to check what your subscription includes. Some of them don’t have all the channels — for example, fuboTV doesn’t have TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Here’s the full NCAA men’s basketball tournament schedule for this year. All times listed are Eastern.

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: S16a. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. S16b. Southeast Missouri State at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (approximate): MW11a. Mississippi State vs. MW11b. Pittsburgh at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein)

Wednesday, March 15

The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: E16a. Texas Southern vs. E16b. Fairleigh Dickinson at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (approx.): W11a. Arizona State vs. W11b. Nevada at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein)

First round

Thursday, March 16

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT, and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

12:15 p.m.: S8. Maryland vs. S9. West Virginia at Birmingham, Ala. (CBS — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

12:40 p.m.: S4. Virginia vs. S13. Furman at Orlando, Fla. (truTV — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi)

1:40 p.m.: S7. Missouri vs. S10. Utah State at Sacramento, Calif. (TNT — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson)

2 p.m.: W1. Kansas vs. W16. Howard at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

2:45 p.m. (approx.): S1. Alabama vs. S16a. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or S16B. Southeast Missouri State at Birmingham, Ala. (CBS — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

3:10 p.m. (approx.): S5. San Diego State vs. S12. College of Charleston at Orlando, Fla. (truTV — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi)

4:10 p.m. (approx.): S2. Arizona vs. S15. Princeton at Sacramento, Calif. (TNT — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson)

4:30 p.m. (approx.): W8. Arkansas vs. W9. Illinois at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

6:50 p.m.: MW8. Iowa vs. MW9. Auburn at Birmingham, Ala. (TNT — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

7:10 p.m.: E5. Duke vs. E12. Oral Roberts at Orlando, Fla. (CBS — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi)

7:25 p.m.: MW2. Texas vs. MW15. Colgate at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

7:35 p.m.: W7. Northwestern vs. W10. Boise State at Sacramento, Calif. (truTV — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson)

9:20 p.m. (approx.): MW1. Houston vs. MW16. Northern Kentucky at Birmingham, Ala. (TNT — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): E4. Tennessee vs. E13. Louisiana at Orlando, Fla. (CBS — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi)

9:55 p.m. (approx.): MW7. Texas A&M vs. MW10. Penn State at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

10:05 p.m. (approx.): W2. UCLA vs. W15. UNC-Asheville at Sacramento, Calif. (truTV — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson)

Friday, March 17

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT, and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

12:15 p.m.: E7. Michigan State vs. E10 Southern California at Columbus, Ohio (CBS — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl)

12:40 p.m.: MW3. Xavier vs. MW14. Kennesaw State at Greensboro, N.C. (truTV — Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn)

1:30 p.m.: S3. Baylor vs. S14. UC-Santa Barbara at Denver, Colo. (TNT — Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Andy Katz)

2 p.m.: W5. St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. W12. Virginia Commonwealth at Albany, N.Y. (TBS — Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

2:45 p.m. (approx.): E2. Marquette vs. E15. Vermont at Columbus, Ohio (CBS — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl)

3:10 p.m. (approx.): MW6. Iowa State vs. MW11a. Mississippi State or MW11b. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C. (truTV — )

4 p.m. (approx.): S6. Creighton vs. S11. North Carolina State at Denver, Colo. (TNT — Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Andy Katz)

4:30 p.m. (approx.): W4. Connecticut vs. W13. Iona at Albany, N.Y. (TBS — Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

6:50 p.m.: E1. Purdue vs. E16a. Texas Southern or E16b. Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbus, Ohio (TNT — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl)

7:10 p.m.: E6. Kentucky vs. E11. Providence at Greensboro, N.C. (CBS — Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn)

7:25 p.m.: MW5. Miami (Fla.) vs. MW12. Drake at Albany, N.Y. (TBS — Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

7:35 p.m.: W3. Gonzaga vs. W14. Grand Canyon at Denver, Colo. (truTV — Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Andy Katz)

9:20 p.m. (approx.): E8. Memphis vs. E9. Florida Atlantic at Columbus, Ohio (TNT — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): E3. Kansas State vs. E14. Montana State at Greensboro, N.C. (CBS — Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn)

9:55 p.m. (approx.): MW4. Indiana vs. MW13. Kent State at Albany, N.Y. (TBS — Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

10:05 p.m. (approx.): W6. Texas Christian vs. W11a. Arizona State or W11b. Nevada at Denver, Colo. (truTV — Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Andy Katz)

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, and 7 p.m. on TBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m. Games will be played at Birmingham, Ala.; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif.

12:10 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

2:40 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

5:15 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

6:10 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TNT — announcers TBD)

7:10 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

7:45 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

8:40 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TNT — announcers TBD)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

Sunday, March 19

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, 7 p.m. on TBS and 7:30 p.m. on truTV. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m. Games will be played at Albany, N.Y.; Columbus, Ohio; Greensboro, N.C.; and Denver, Colo.

12:10 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

2:40 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

5:15 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

6:10 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TNT — announcers TBD)

7:10 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

7:45 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (truTV — announcers TBD)

8:40 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TNT — announcers TBD)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23

Pregame shows start at 5:30 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 12:30 a.m. Games will be played at New York, N.Y. and Las Vegas, Nev.

6:15 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

7:09 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

8:45 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

9:39 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

Friday, March 24

Pregame shows start at 5:30 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 12:30 a.m. Games will be played at Kansas City, Mo. and Louisville, Ky.

6:15 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

7:09 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

8:45 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

9:39 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 25

TBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., and the late-night wrap-up show concludes at midnight. Games will be played at New York, N.Y. and Las Vegas, Nev.

6:09 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

8:39 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (TBS — announcers TBD)

Sunday, March 26

CBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 1 p.m. There is no postgame show. Games will be played at Kansas City, Mo. and Louisville, Ky.

2:20 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

4:55 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (CBS — announcers TBD)

Final Four

Saturday, April 1

CBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m. There is no postgame show.

6:09 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at Houston, Texas (CBS — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

8:49 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at Houston, Texas (CBS — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

National championship game

Monday, April 3

Pregame coverage starts at 8:30 p.m. Postgame coverage wraps up when all is said and done, ending Jim Nantz’s 32-year run as the play-by-play voice of the men’s Final Four.

9:20 p.m. (approx.): TBD vs. TBD at Houston, Texas (CBS — Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)