March Madness 2023: NCAA women’s basketball tournament TV schedule, game times and announcers

From Maddy Siegrest to Aliyah Boston to Caitlin Clark, this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament field is full of big stars and big teams. It also has a big change from the past. Instead of four regional-round sites, now there are just two — including one just down the road from Dawn Staley’s No. 1-ranked, defending champion South Carolina.

There’s also a change to the TV broadcast schedule: the national championship game will air on ABC on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. on April 2) instead of on ESPN in prime time.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s women’s half of March Madness on TV and online. Click here to play Bracket Jawn, our NCAA women’s tournament bracket contest, and click on the links below if you want to jump straight to the schedule for each round of games.

The host cities

First Four: Campus sites on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 (listed in order of games) — Notre Dame,11a. Ind. (6. Notre Dame); Stanford, Calif. (1. Stanford); Columbus, Ohio (6. Ohio State); Bloomington, Ind. (1. Indiana)

First and second rounds: Campus sites from Friday, March 17 through Monday, March 20 (listed in order of seed) — Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech); Bloomington, Ind. (1. Indiana), Columbia. S.C. (1. South Carolina); Stanford, Calif, (1. Stanford); College Park, Md. (2. Maryland); Iowa City, Iowa (2. Iowa); Salt Lake City, Utah (2. Utah); Storrs, Conn. (Connecticut); Baton Rouge, La. (Louisiana State); Columbus, Ohio (3. Ohio State); Durham, N.C. (3. Duke); Notre Dame, Ind. (3. Notre Dame); Austin, Texas (4. Texas); Knoxville, Tenn. (4. Tennessee); Los Angeles, Calif. (4. UCLA); Villanova, Pa. (4. Villanova).

Regional rounds: Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) from Friday, March 24 through Monday March 27

Note that the NCAA doesn’t officially use geographic designations for its women’s bracket quadrants the way the men do. It didn’t last year with four regional-round sites, and now with two sites it doesn’t make sense anymore.

Final Four and championship game: Dallas (American Airlines Center) on Friday, March 31 and Sunday, April 2.

TV and streaming

ESPN has the rights to everything, so games shouldn’t be too hard to find — once you know what TV channel each game is on, that is. Games will be spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, with every game in its own national TV window.

All streaming can be done through ESPN’s app and website. You’ll have to have a pay-TV subscription to get all of the games except the ones on ABC, which will be available to a wider range of viewers through participating internet providers.

Note that games will not be available on ESPN+, the network’s subscription streaming platform that has content beyond what’s on the TV channels.

Here’s the full NCAA women’s basketball tournament schedule for this year. All times listed are Eastern, and are when broadcast windows start. Tip times should be pretty close to that.

First Four

Wednesday, March 15

7 p.m.: 11a. Mississippi State vs. 11b. Illinois at South Bend, Ind. (ESPNU — Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault)

9 p.m.: 16a. Sacred Heart vs. 16b. Southern at Stanford, Calif. (ESPNU — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

Thursday, March 16

7 p.m.: 11a. St. John’s vs. 11b. Purdue at Columbus, Ohio (ESPN2 — Sam Gore and Kim Adams)

9 p.m.: 16b. Monmouth vs. 16b. Tennessee Tech at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPN2 — Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

First round

Friday, March 17

11:30 a.m.: 8. South Florida vs. Marquette at Columbia, S.C. (ESPN2 — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

Noon: 7. Arizona vs. 10. West Virginia at College Park, Md. (ESPN — Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes)

1:30 p.m.: 7. Florida State vs. 10. Georgia at Iowa City, Iowa (ESPN2 — Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott)

2 p.m.: 1. South Carolina vs. 16. Norfolk State at Columbia, S.C. (ESPN — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

2:30 p.m.: 2. Maryland vs. 15. Holy Cross at College Park, Md. (ESPNews — Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes)

3 p.m.: 6. Michigan vs 11. UNLV at Baton Rouge La. (ESPNU — Kevin Fitzgerald and Andrea Lloyd)

3:30 p.m.: 3. Notre Dame vs. 14. Southern Utah at Notre Dame, Ind. (ESPN2 — Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault)

4 p.m.: 2. Iowa vs. 15. Southeastern Louisiana at Iowa City, Iowa (ESPN — Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott)

5:30 p.m.: 3. Louisiana State vs. 14. Hawai’i at Baton Rouge, La. (ESPN2 — Kevin Fitzgerald and Andrea Lloyd)

5:30 p.m.: 1. Virginia Tech vs. 16. Chattanooga at Blacksburg, Va. (ESPNU — Angel Gray and Helen Williams)

6 p.m.: 6. Creighton vs. 11a. Illinois or 11b. Mississippi State at Notre Dame, Ind. (ESPNews — Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault)

7:30 p.m.: 1. Stanford vs. 16a. Southern or 16b. Sacred Heart at Stanford, Calif. (ESPN2 — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

7:30 p.m.: 2. Utah vs. 15. Gardner-Webb at Salt Lake City, Utah (ESPNU — Elise Woodward and Dan Hughes)

8 p.m.: 8. Southern California vs. 9. South Dakota State at Blacksburg, Va. (ESPNews — Angel Gray and Helen Williams)

10 p.m.: 7. North Carolina State vs. 10. Princeton at Salt Lake City, Utah (ESPN2 — Elise Woodward and Dan Hughes)

10 p.m.: 8. Mississippi vs. 9. Gonzaga at Stanford, Calif. (ESPNU — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

Saturday, March 18

11:30 a.m.: 1. Indiana vs. 16a. Tennessee Tech or 16b. Monmouth at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPN2 — Brendan VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

1 p.m.: 4. Tennessee vs. 13. Saint Louis at Knoxville, Tenn. (ABC — Pam Ward and Stephanie White)

1:30 p.m.: 3. Ohio State vs. 14. James Madison at Columbus, Ohio (ESPN2 — Sam Gore and Kim Adams)

2 p.m.: 8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Miami (Fla.) at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPN — Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

2:30 p.m.: 5. Washington State vs. 12. Florida Gulf Coast at Villanova, Pa. (ESPNU — John Brickley and Aja Ellison)

3 p.m.: 2. Connecticut vs. 15. Vermont at Storrs, Conn. (ABC — Beth Mowins and Christy Tomaskutty)

3:30 p.m.: 5. Iowa State vs. 12. Toledo at Knoxville, Tenn. (ESPN2 — Pam Ward and Stephanie White)

4 p.m.: 6. North Carolina vs. 11a. Purdue or 11b. St. John’s at Columbus, Ohio (ESPN — Sam Gore and Kim Adams)

5 p.m.: 4. Villanova vs. 13. Cleveland State at Villanova, Pa. (ESPNU — John Brickley and Aja Ellison)

5:30 p.m.: 7. Baylor vs. 10. Alabama at Storrs, Conn. (ESPN2 — Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty)

7 p.m.: 6. Colorado vs. 11. Middle Tennessee at Durham, N.C. (ESPN2 — Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich)

7:30 p.m.: 5. Louisville vs. 12. Drake at Austin, Texas (ESPN2 — Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings)

9 p.m.: 5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Portland at Los Angeles, Calif. (ESPNU — Ann Schatz and Meghan McKeown)

9:30 p.m.: 3. Duke vs. 14. Iona at Durham, N.C. (ESPN2 — Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich)

10 p.m.: 4. Texas vs. 13. East Carolina at Austin, Texas (ESPN — Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings)

11:30 p.m.: 4. UCLA vs. 13. Sacramento State at Los Angeles, Calif. (ESPN2 — Ann Schatz and Meghan McKeown)

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Baton Rouge, La. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Blacksburg, Va. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at College Park, Md. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Columbia, S.C. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Iowa City, Iowa (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Notre Dame, Ind. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Stanford, Calif. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Salt Lake City (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Monday, March 20

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Austin, Texas (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Bloomington, Ind. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Columbus, Ohio (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Durham, N.C. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Knoxville, Tenn. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Los Angeles (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Storrs, Conn. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Villanova, Pa. (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Sweet 16

Friday, March 24

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Saturday, March 25

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Elite 8

Sunday, March 26

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Monday, March 27

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at venue TBD (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Final Four

Friday, April 1

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Dallas, Texas (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

Time TBD: TBD vs. TBD at Dallas, Texsas (TV channel TBD — announcers TBD)

National championship game

Monday, April 8

3 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Dallas, Texas (ABC — announcers TBD)