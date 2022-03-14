After being upended by the pandemic for the last two years, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns this year to the format that college hoops fans have known and loved for decade.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s men’s half of March Madness on TV and online. Click here to play Bracket Jawn, our NCAA men’s tournament bracket contest, and click on the links below if you want to jump straight to the schedule for each round of games.

Back to normal

Last year, the pandemic forced the NCAA to hold the men’s basketball tournament entirely in the state of Indiana, and prompted schedule changes that put games on non-traditional days of the week.

This year, the geography and the schedule are back to the way they usually are. The First Four games are in Dayton, Ohio, the first and second rounds are in eight cities nationwide, and the regional rounds are in four cities — including the long-anticipated East Regional here in Philadelphia, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Final Four is in New Orleans, the sixth time the Big Easy has hosted the spectacle — all at the Superdome. Only Kansas City (10 times), Indianapolis (8) and New York (7) have hosted the men’s Final Four more times.

As for the schedule, the familiar rhythms of March have returned: First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday; the first round from noon to midnight on Thursday and Friday; the second round on Saturday and Sunday; and another Thursday-Sunday run next week for the regional rounds.

The host cities

First Four: Dayton, Ohio

First and second rounds: Buffalo (Thursday/Saturday) and Pittsburgh (Friday/Sunday) in the East; Fort Worth, Texas (Thursday/Saturday) and Greenville, S.C. (Friday/Sunday) in the South; Indianapolis (Thursday/Saturday) and Milwaukee (Friday/Sunday) in the Midwest; Portland, Ore. (Thursday/Saturday) and San Diego (Friday/Sunday) in the West.

Regional rounds: San Antonio in the Midwest (Thursday/Saturday) and San Francisco in the West (Thursday/Saturday); Chicago in the Midwest (Friday/Sunday) and Philadelphia in the East (Friday/Sunday).

Final Four and championship game: New Orleans (Saturday, April 2 and Monday, April 4).

TV and streaming

As ever, games are spread over four channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The joint CBS/WarnerMedia rights deal runs through 2032, in case you’re wondering.

Online streaming is mainly through the March Madness Live website and apps for phones, tablets and connected TV devices like AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick. Streaming that way is free of charge with a login via your pay-TV provider.

But there’s a catch. While you can watch every game from all four TV channels on your computer, tablet, or mobile device, the CBS games won’t be available through the connected TV apps. Those streams will only be on the web (without authentication, which is nice) or on the Paramount+ app, CBS’ subscription streaming platform.

This catch has been around for years, and it’s a headache for fans who like to switch between games to catch whichever one is the most dramatic at the moment.

There are two bits of good news. First, the March Madness Live apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Xbox One will allow you to watch two games at once (but not three or four).

Second, the NCAA’s online live highlights show, Fast Break, will be available on all platforms and devices after connected TV apps didn’t have it last year. That means if you have an Apple TV, Roku, etc., and a big-screen television, you can put Fast Break on and get a full-sized sampling of everything.

Finally, a reminder. If you subscribe to one of the cable-style streaming platforms (YouTube TV, fuboTV, etc.), make sure to check what your subscription includes. Some of them don’t have all the channels — for example, fuboTV doesn’t have TBS, TNT, and truTV.

The schedule

First Four

Tuesday, March 13

The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: MW16a. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi vs. MW16b. Texas Southern at Dayton, Ohio (truTV / Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, Steve Lavin and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m.: E12a. Wyoming vs. E12b. Indiana at Dayton, Ohio (truTV - Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, Steve Lavin and Jon Rothstein)

Wednesday, March 14

The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: S16a. Wright State vs. S16b. Bryant at Dayton, Ohio (truTV - Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, Steve Lavin and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m.: W11a. Rutgers vs. W11b. Notre Dame at Dayton, Ohio (truTV - Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, Steve Lavin and Jon Rothstein)

First round

Thursday, March 17

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT, and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

12:15 p.m.: S6. Colorado State vs. S11. Michigan at Indianapolis (CBS - Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)

12:40 p.m.: MW4. Providence vs. MW13. South Dakota State at Buffalo, N.Y. (truTV - Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Evan Washburn)

1:45 p.m.: W8. Boise State vs. W9. Memphis at Portland, Ore. (TNT - Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Andy Katz)

2 p.m.: E1. Baylor vs. E16. Norfolk State at Fort Worth, Texas (TBS - Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

2:45 p.m. (approximate): S3. Tennessee vs. S14. Longwood at Indianapolis (CBS - Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)

3:10 p.m. (approximate): MW5. Iowa vs. MW12. Richmond at Buffalo, N.Y. (truTV - Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Evan Washburn)

4:15 p.m. (approximate): W1. Gonzaga vs. W16. Georgia State at Portland, Ore. (TNT - Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Andy Katz)

4:30 p.m. (approximate): E8. North Carolina vs. E9. Marquette (TBS - Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

6:50 p.m.: W5. Connecticut vs. W12. New Mexico State at Buffalo, N.Y. (TNT - Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Evan Washburn)

7:10 p.m.: E2. Kentucky vs. E15. St. Peter’s at Indianapolis (CBS - Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)

7:20 p.m.: 5. St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. E12a. Wyoming or E12b. Indiana at Portland, Ore. (truTV - Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Andy Katz)

7:27 p.m.: MW8. San Diego State vs. MW9. Creighton at Fort Worth, Texas (TBS - Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

9:20 p.m. (approximate): W4. Arkansas vs. W13. Vermont at Buffalo, N.Y. (TNT - Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Evan Washburn)

9:40 p.m. (approximate): E7. Murray State vs. E10. San Francisco at Indianapolis (CBS - Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl)

9:50 p.m. (approximate): E4. UCLA vs. E13. Akron at Portland, Ore. (TBS - Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Andy Katz)

9:57 p.m. (approximate): MW1. Kansas vs. MW16a. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi or MW16b. Texas Southern at Fort Worth, Texas (TBS - Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

Friday, March 18

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT, and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

12:15 p.m.: S7. Ohio State vs. S10. Loyola-Chicago at Pittsburgh (CBS - Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson)

12:40 p.m.: MW2. Auburn vs. MW15. Jacksonville State at Greenville, S.C. (truTV - Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

1:45 p.m.: W3. Texas Tech vs. W14. Montana State at San Diego (TNT - Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Lauren Shehadi)

2 p.m.: E13. Purdue vs. E14. Yale at Milwaukee (TBS - Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

2:45 p.m. (approximate): S2. Villanova vs. S15. Delaware at Pittsburgh (CBS - Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson)

3:10 p.m. (approximate): MW7. Southern California vs. MW10. Miami (Fla.) at Greenville, S.C. (truTV - Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

4:15 p.m. (approximate): W6. Alabama vs. W11a. Rutgers or W11b. Notre Dame at San Diego (TNT - Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Lauren Shehadi)

4:30 p.m. (approximate): E6. Texas vs. E11. Virginia Tech at Milwaukee (TBS - Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

6:50 p.m.: S4. Illinois vs. S13. Chattanooga at Pittsburgh (TNT - Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson)

7:10 p.m.: W2. Duke vs. W15. Cal State-Fullerton at Greenville, S.C. (CBS - Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

7:20 p.m.: MW6. Louisiana State vs. MW11. Iowa State at Milwaukee (TBS - Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

7:27 p.m.: S1. Arizona vs. S16a. Wright State or S16b. Bryant at San Diego (truTV - Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Lauren Shehadi)

9:20 p.m. (approximate): S5. Houston vs. S12. Alabama-Birmingham at Pittsburgh (TNT - Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson)

9:40 p.m. (approximate): W7. Michigan State vs. W10. Davidson at Greenville, S.C. (CBS - Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

9:50 p.m. (approximate): MW3. Wisconsin vs. MW14. Colgate at Milwaukee (TBS - Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and AJ Ross)

9:57 p.m. (approximate): S8. Seton Hall vs. S9. Texas Christian at San Diego (truTV - Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith and Lauren Shehadi)

Second round

Saturday, March 19

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, and 7 p.m. on TBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.

12:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

2:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

5:15 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

6:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TNT)

7:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

7:55 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

8:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TNT)

9:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

Sunday, March 20

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, 7 p.m. on TBS and 7:30 p.m. on truTV. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.

12:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

2:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

5:15 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

6:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TNT)

7:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

7:55 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (truTV)

8:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TNT)

9:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24

Pregame shows start at 6 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

7:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

7:30 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

9:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

10:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

Friday, March 25

Pregame shows start at 6 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

7:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

7:30 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

9:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (CBS)

10:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD (TBS)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 26

TBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., and the late-night wrap-up show concludes at midnight.

6:10 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD at San Antonio or San Francisco (TBS)

8:50 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD at San Antonio or San Francisco (TBS)

Sunday, March 31

CBS has the entire broadcast window. Studio coverage begins at 1 p.m. There is no postgame show.

2:20 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD at Chicago or Philadelphia (CBS)

5:05 p.m. (approximate): Matchup TBD at Chicago or Philadelphia (CBS)

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

The Final Four semifinals and national championship game are on TBS this year. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m., and the late night wrap-up show concludes at midnight.

6:09 p.m.: Matchup TBD at New Orleans (TBS)

8:49 p.m.: Matchup TBD at New Orleans (TBS)

National championship game

Monday, April 8

Pregame coverage on TBS begins at 7 p.m., and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

9:20 p.m.: Matchup TBD at New Orleans (TBS)