After being upended by the pandemic for the last two years, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament returns this year to its traditional format — but with a twist that women’s basketball fans have waited many years to see.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s women’s half of March Madness on TV and online. Click here to play Bracket Jawn, our NCAA women’s tournament bracket contest, and click on the links below if you want to jump straight to the schedule for each round of games.

Healthy madness

It took an inequity scandal during last year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for the NCAA to do something that it never did for decades: use its “March Madness” branding at the women’s tournament. You’ll finally see the phrase this year, on courts and ad boards and ESPN’s national TV broadcasts.

There will also be equal hotels and food for men’s and women’s teams, equal gifts for players, and equal pay for referees in both Division I tournaments. On the court, the women’s bracket has expanded to 68 teams to match the men’s bracket, with a quartet of First Four games just like the men have. Those games will be played on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.

Beyond that, things are back to how they’ve usually been in terms of the game schedule and venues. All games in the First Four and first and second rounds will be played at campus sites, with the first and second rounds returning to their traditional Friday-Monday schedules from March 18-21. Then the regional rounds will be played at neutral sites, again on a Friday-Monday schedule, from March 25-28.

The Final Four (April 1) and national championship game (April 3) will be played in Minneapolis. It’s the first time since 1995 that the Twin Cities have hosted the women’s Final Four.

» READ MORE: After social media shaming, NCAA tries to get gender equity right for 2022 March Madness

The host cities

First Four: Campus sites (by order of games) — Columbia, S.C. (S1. South Carolina); Ames, Iowa (S3. Iowa State); Raleigh, N.C. (E1. North Carolina State); Baton Rouge, La. (W3. Louisiana State);

First and second rounds: Campus sites (by region and host team) — Raleigh, N.C. (E1. North Carolina State); Storrs, Conn. (E2. Connecticut); Bloomington, Ind. (E3. Indiana); Norman, Okla. (E4. Oklahoma); Columbia, S.C. (S1. South Carolina); (S2. Iowa); Ames, Iowa (S3. Iowa State); Tucson, Ariz. (S4. Arizona); Louisville, Ky. (MW1. Louisville); Waco, Texas (MW2. Baylor); Ann Arbor, Mich. (MW3. Michigan) Knoxville, Tenn. (MW4. Tennessee); Stanford, Calif. (W1. Stanford); Austin, Texas (W2. Texas) Baton Rouge, La. (W3. Louisiana State); College Park, Md. (W4. Maryland)

Regional rounds: Greensboro, N.C. (South) and Spokane, Wash. (West) on Friday, March 25 and Sunday, March 27; Bridgeport, Conn. (East) and Wichita, Kan. (Midwest) on Saturday, March 26 and Monday, March 28.

Note that the NCAA doesn’t officially use geographic terms for its regions in the women’s bracket the way the men do. They are listed here to help readers understand the bracket a little better if needed.

Final Four and championship game: Minneapolis (Friday, April 1 and Sunday, April 3).

» READ MORE: NCAA men’s basketball tournament TV schedule, game times and announcers

TV and streaming

ESPN has the rights to everything, so games shouldn’t be too hard to find — once you know what TV channel each game is on, that is. Games will be spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, with every game in its own national TV window.

All streaming can be done through ESPN’s app and website. You’ll have to have a pay-TV subscription to get all of the games except the ones on ABC, which will be available to a wider range of viewers through participating internet providers.

Note that games will not be available on ESPN+, the network’s subscription streaming platform that you can buy separately (starting at $6.99 per month) without needing a cable or satellite subscription.

» READ MORE: Call Dawn Staley a villain if you want. She’ll just keep winning. | Mike Jensen

The schedule

All times listed below are Eastern, and are when broadcast windows start. Tip times should be pretty close to that.

First Four

Wednesday, March 16

7 p.m.: S16a. Howard vs. S16b. Incarnate Word at Columbia, S.C. (ESPNU — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

9 p.m.: S11a. Dayton vs. S11b. DePaul at Ames, Iowa (ESPNU — Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault)

Thursday, March 17

7 p.m.: E16a. Longwood vs. E16b. Mount St. Mary’s at Raleigh, N.C. (ESPN2 — Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich)

9 p.m.: W11a. Missouri State or W11b. Florida State at Baton Rouge, La. (ESPN2 — Brenda Van Lengen and Holly Warlick)

First round

Friday, March 18

11:30 a.m.: S8. Miami (Fla.) vs. S9. South Florida at Columbia, S.C. (ESPN2 — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

1:30 p.m.: S7. Colorado vs. S10. Creighton at Iowa City, Iowa (ESPNews)

1:30 p.m.: MW7. Mississippi vs. MW10. South Dakota (ESPN2 — Elise Woodward and Andrea Lloyd)

2 p.m.: S1. South Carolina vs. S16a. Howard or S16b. Incarnate Word at Columbia, S.C. (ESPN — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

2:30 p.m.: W5. Virginia Tech vs. W12. Florida Gulf Coast at College Park, Md. (ESPNU — Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott)

3:30 p.m.: MW8. Nebraska vs. MW9. Gonzaga at Louisville, Ky. (ESPNews — John Brickley and Meghan McKeown)

4 p.m.: S2. Iowa vs. S15. Illinois State at Iowa City, Iowa (ESPN — Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty)

4 p.m.: MW2. Baylor vs. MW15 Hawai’i at Waco, Texas (ESPN2 — Elise Woodward and Andrea Lloyd)

5:30 p.m.: W7. Utah vs. W10. Arkansas at Austin, Texas (ESPNews — Angel Gray and Chelsea Gray)

6 p.m.: MW1. Louisville vs. MW16. Albany at Louisville, Ky. (ESPN2 — John Brickley and Meghan McKeown)

7:30 p.m.: S6. Georgia vs. S11a. Dayton or S11b. DePaul at Ames, Iowa (ESPNews — Jenn Hilreth and Mike Thibault)

7:30 p.m.: W8. Kansas vs. W9. Georgia Tech at Stanford, Calif. (ESPNU — Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen)

8 p.m.: W2. Texas vs. W15. Fairfield at Austin, Texas (ESPN2 — Angel Gray and Chelsea Gray)

10 p.m.: W1. Stanford vs. W16. Montana State at Stanford, Calif. (ESPN2 — Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen)

10 p.m.: S3. Iowa State vs. S14. UT-Arlington (ESPNU — Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault)

12 a.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPNU)

Saturday, March 19

11:30 a.m.: E8. Washington State vs. E9. Kansas State at Raleigh, N.C. (ESPN2 — Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich)

1 p.m.: E2. Connecticut vs. E15. Mercer at Storrs, Conn. (6abc, ESPN3 — Pam Ward and Stephanie White)

1 p.m.: MW6. Brigham Young vs. MW11. Villanova at Ann Arbor, Mich. (ESPN2 — Sam Gore and Aja Ellison)

1:30 p.m.: E3. Indiana vs. E14. Charlotte at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPN2 — Kevin Fitzgerald and Helen Williams)

2 p.m.: E1. North Carolina State vs. E16a. Longwood or E16b. Mount Saint Mary’s at Raleigh, N.C. (ESPN — Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich)

2:30 p.m.: W6. Ohio State vs. W11a. Missouri State or W11b. Florida State at Baton Rouge, La. (ESPNU — Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

3 p.m.: MW4. Tennessee vs. MW13. Buffalo at Knoxville, Tenn. (6abc, ESPN3 — Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings)

3:30 p.m.: MW3. Michigan vs. MW14. American at Ann Arbor, Mich. (ESPN2 — Sam Gore and Aja Ellison)

3:30 p.m.: E7. Central Florida vs. E10. Florida at Storrs, Conn. (ESPNews — Pam Ward and Stephanie White)

4 p.m.: E6. Kentucky vs. E11. Princeton at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPN — Kevin Fitzgerald and Helen Williams)

5 p.m.: W3. Louisiana State vs. W14. Jackson State at Baton Rouge, La. (ESPNU — Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

5:30 p.m.: MW5. Oregon vs. MW12. Belmont at Knoxville, Tenn. (ESPN2 — Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings)

7:30 p.m.: E5. Notre Dame vs. E12. Massachusetts at Norman, Okla. (ESPN2 — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

7:30 p.m.: S5. North Carolina vs. S12. Stephen F. Austin at Tucson, Ariz. (ESPNews — Ann Schatz and Dan Hughes)

10 p.m.: S4. Arizona vs. S13. UNLV at Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN2 — Ann Schatz and Dan Hughes)

10 p.m.: E4. Oklahoma vs. E13. IUPUI at Norman, Okla. (ESPNU — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

Second round

Sunday, March 20

All times below are approximate.

1 p.m.: Matchup TBD (6abc, ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Matchup TBD (6abc, ESPN3)

3 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

5 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

Monday, March 21

All times below are approximate.

4 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

Sweet 16

Friday, March 25

All times below are approximate.

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

Saturday, March 26

All times below are approximate.

11:30 a.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN2)

Elite 8

Sunday, March 27

All times below are approximate.

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

Monday, March 28

All times below are approximate.

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Matchup TBD (ESPN)

Final Four

Friday, April 1

Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, then moves to ESPN for the games.

7 p.m.: Matchup TBD at Minneapolis (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Matchup TBD at Minneapolis (ESPN)

National championship game

Monday, April 8

Pregame coverage starts on ESPN at 5 p.m., and there’s postgame coverage on ESPN2 starting at 8:30.

6 p.m.: Matchup TBD at Minneapolis (ESPN)