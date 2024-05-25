Led by West Chester native Luke Wierman, Maryland lacrosse is headed to Monday’s championship

Every time Luke Wierman wins a faceoff for Maryland men’s lacrosse, he adds to his program record.

But with each win, the West Chester native also gave his team great opportunities to score — which they did a lot in the Terrapins’ 12-6 semifinal victory over Virginia at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

Maryland (11-5) advances to meet top-seeded Notre Dame (15-1) in the championship on Monday, after the Fighting Irish rolled past Denver. The Terrapins are seeking their fifth NCAA title, their first since 2022.

Wierman, playing for the first time on the same field as his beloved Eagles, won five straight draws to start the game, forcing the Cavaliers to swap specialists. He finished 15-of-22 with a game-high 10 ground balls.

But he also showed some versatility.

Maryland attackman Daniel Kelly had just scored his second goal of the day. Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, scooped up the ground ball, split the defense, and fired a dart to the bottom corner of the cage. It marked his fifth goal of the season and capped a three-goal outburst in 80 seconds that gave the Terrapins a lead they would never surrender.

Wierman also wasn’t the only unusual suspect to get on the score sheet. Colin Burlace, a long pole, went the length of the field to tally his second goal of the season and send the Terps’ bench into a frenzy. He also notched his first career assist.

Kelly finished with a hat trick, joining Daniel Maltz and Eric Spanos with two apiece as Maryland’s multi-goal scorers.

While Maryland was wearing down the Cavaliers’ defense at one end, it stood tall at the other. Maryland held Virginia’s Payton Cormier, who holds the record for most career goals in Division I, without a point in the first half.

Cormier didn’t stay down forever, however, notching an assist in the third quarter and a goal in the fourth.