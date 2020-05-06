This woman wasn’t just on the vanguard of generational change. After her wild success as Notre Dame’s coach, winning two NCAA titles, getting Notre Dame to the Final Four nine times, McGraw, at the very end of her tenure, also found a platform to speak on women’s leadership, starting within her sport, but with a message that resonated in society. Pat Summit down at Tennessee was a real role model to McGraw, but McGraw was already coaching by then.