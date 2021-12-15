The early signing period is officially open.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, senior high school football players are free to sign a national letter of intent with the school of their choice. While the official signing day isn’t until Feb. 2, the early period is open for the next 72 hours, and many marquee prospects, both local, and national are expected to put pen to paper.

The top local prospect scheduled to make his college decision is Imhotep pass rusher Enai White. White, who is rated as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country by 247sports, and ranked No. 37 overall in the ESPN300, will announce his decision between Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State via online stream at 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M is the favorite to land the 6-foot-5, 230-pound sack machine, largely due to White’s relationship with the Aggies’ D-line coach Elijah Robinson, who is from Camden and previously coached under Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule at both Baylor and Temple.

» READ MORE: Imhotep's Enai White hoping to use football to make a 'generational change'

White is far from the only high-profile recruit with local ties set to sign on Wednesday, as IMG pass rusher Jihaad Campbell (formerly of Timber Creek and also considering A&M), Downingtown West tackle and Penn State commit Drew Shelton, St. Joseph’s Prep safety and South Carolina commit defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr., and Penn State-bound linebackers Abdul Carter (La Salle College High School) and Keon Wylie (Imhotep) are also expected to make their college decisions.

We will bring those decisions to you as soon as they happen, and have boots on the ground at Imhotep, Downingtown West and Timber Creek. Joe Juliano will also have a recap of Penn State’s projected top-10 recruiting class, as well as news from Sam Cohn and Isabella DiAmore at Temple, who are scrambling to secure recruits amid their search for a new head coach.

We kick off the early national signing day with news from La Salle College, who have four players expected to sign this morning.

7:30 a.m: Our first marquee signing of the day ... as Rutgers makes it official with La Salle College running back Samuel Brown.

A four-star recruit on Rivals.com, Brown is known for his speed and was recently tracked at by physicist Dr. John Eric Goff, the Professor of Physics at the University of Lynchburg, at over 21 miles per hour. For context, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, who has hit as high as 23mph.

8:18 a.m.: Although Sean Clifford is returning for a sixth year, Penn State have signed a quarterback for the future in Central York signal-caller Beau Pribula. Our Joe Juliano recently wrote about the three-star, dual-threat quarterback here.