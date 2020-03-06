The Cardinals (24-6, 15-4) and the Seminoles (25-5, 15-4) begin the day in a first-place tie, one game ahead of the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5) and the Cavaliers (22-7, 14-5). Should Florida State and Louisville both win, the Seminoles will gain the No. 1 seed by virtue of their two-game sweep of the Cardinals in the season series. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (13-17, 6-13) and Duke will try to give fans another classic game like the one of Feb. 8 that the Blue Devils won on the road in overtime.