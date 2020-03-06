The final weekend of college basketball’s regular season finds nearly all the major conferences still trying to decide the champions and top seeds in their postseason tournaments. Four teams remain in the mix in the ACC, and also in the Big Ten, which does not wrap up matters until Sunday.
Then there are the teams in the middle of the pack striving to get one of those precious few final at-large invitations in the NCAA Tournament and hope to hear their names called a week from Sunday.
Here’s a look at what the weekend offers.
All games are Saturday unless otherwise noted.
No. 8 Seton Hall at No. 11 Creighton, 2:30 p.m. Fox29
Before this game, No. 14 Villanova will finish its regular season at Georgetown. The Pirates (21-8, 13-4) and Bluejays (23-7, 12-5) can end the day as part of a three-way tie for first should the Wildcats and Creighton win.
Seton Hall had its chance to wrap up the outright title Wednesday night against Villanova but couldn’t come all the way back from a 14-point, second-half deficit and lost, 79-77. Creighton kept pace by knocking off Georgetown, and the Bluejays will have their home fans at full scream.
Creighton is 16-1 at home, but don’t count out the Pirates, who are 7-1 in Big East road games.
No. 1 Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN
No. 4 Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus
The Jayhawks (27-3, 16-1) can finish the regular season with a 16-game win streak and the 62nd career conference title in program history by defeating the Red Raiders (18-12, 9-8). Udoka Azubuike, their 7-foot center, is finishing his career strong, scoring a career-high 31 points in Wednesday’s win over Texas Christian.
The Bears (26-3, 15-2), needing a win and a Kansas loss to gain a share of the title, have a more difficult time making the long trip to Morgantown and a date with the Mountaineers (20-10, 8-9), who have lost six of their last eight.
No. 10 Louisville at No. 22 Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN
Boston College at No. 7 Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
North Carolina at No. 12 Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
The Cardinals (24-6, 15-4) and the Seminoles (25-5, 15-4) begin the day in a first-place tie, one game ahead of the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5) and the Cavaliers (22-7, 14-5). Should Florida State and Louisville both win, the Seminoles will gain the No. 1 seed by virtue of their two-game sweep of the Cardinals in the season series. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (13-17, 6-13) and Duke will try to give fans another classic game like the one of Feb. 8 that the Blue Devils won on the road in overtime.
No. 24 Wisconsin at Indiana, noon, ESPN
No. 25 Michigan at No. 9 Maryland, Sunday at noon, Fox29
No. 19 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan State, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., CBS3
No. 18 Iowa at No. 23 Illinois, Sunday at 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
There is a huge crowd at the top of the conference that is likely to send more teams to the NCAA Tournament than any other, with Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State all tied for first place and each assured of a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
Owners of a seven-game winning streak, the Badgers (20-10, 13-6) are in the driver’s seat. A victory over the desperate Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10) would gain for them the No. 1 seed in the tournament because they have the tiebreaker advantage over the Terrapins and the Spartans.
The Terrapins (23-7, 13-6) have stumbled with back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Rutgers and hope to recover on their home court against the Wolverines (18-11, 9-9). The Spartans (21-9, 13-6) have won five of their last six, four of them against ranked opponents.
Illinois (20-10, 12-7) is hoping to pick up the last double bye with a win over the Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8). Should the Fighting Illini lose, the question of which team gets the double bye is complicated given all the tiebreaker scenarios.
UCLA at Southern California, 3:15 p.m., CBS3
After being counted out earlier this season, the Bruins (19-11, 12-5) enter the final weekend tied for the conference lead with No. 13 Oregon and vying for their first regular-season title since 2012-13, which would likely secure an NCAA bid. But a loss to the Trojans (21-9, 10-7) would open the door for the Ducks (23-7, 12-5) to capture the crown later Saturday with a victory at home over Stanford.
Former Delsea High School star Keith Braxton ended the regular season for St. Francis (Pa.) with a pair of milestones. The 6-foot-5 senior forward from Glassboro last week became the first player in Northeast Conference history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for his career, only the second St. Francis player to do so. Earlier this week, Braxton earned first-team all-conference honors for the third consecutive year, the second player in NEC history to achieve that feat.