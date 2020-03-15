I didn’t know who I had getting to the Final Four until I started picking games. This season wasn’t like last season when many of us had Virginia going all the way and when the Cavs got lucky a couple of times, so did we. This season, San Diego State could have won, or Gonzaga, or a dozen other teams. But watching Dayton live and on television, that group was the real deal, no one-man team. But I always pick teams with a future lottery pick to win it, and that’s what Obi Toppin will be. Here’s the bracket: