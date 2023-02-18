The NCAA released its top 16 men’s hoops teams Saturday. Here’s when City 6 schools might face a few

The NCAA Tournament selection committee released its current top 16 men’s teams for the first and only time this season.

In years past, the in-season top 16 has been a great gauge to see where the tournament committee ranks the best teams amongst each other. For instance, the last five No. 1 overall seeds from the in-season top 16 entered March Madness holding the same spot.

Here’s the full list:

No. 1 seeds: Alabama (No. 1 overall ranking), Houston (2), Purdue (3), Kansas (4)

No. 2 seeds: Texas (5), Arizona (6), Baylor (7), UCLA (8)

No. 3 seeds: Tennessee (9), Virginia (10), Iowa State (11), Kansas State (12)

No. 4 seeds: Indiana (13), Marquette (14), Gonzaga (15), Xavier (16)

Top teams from City 6 conferences

Of the top 16, three teams come from conferences with a City 6 program.

The committee’s No. 2 overall seed is Houston, which plays in the American Athletic Conference with Temple. The Cougars (24-2) have been in the top 5 of the AP Poll all season, and only have one conference loss, coming at home to Temple.

At the time, that win for the Owls strengthened their at-large hopes, but four straight losses mean it will take a conference tournament title for Temple to play in March Madness for the first time since 2019.

The Big East has two programs in the top 16 with both Marquette and Xavier earning No. 4 seeds.

The Golden Eagles (21-6) swept the season series against Villanova, and the Musketeers beat the Wildcats at the Pavillion in Early January. Villanova and Xavier (19-7) face off for the final time in the regular season on Tuesday.

Conference tournament time

If this City 6 men’s team wants into March Madness this season, it’s going to come by virtue of an automatic bid. Here’s some information on the five City 6 conference tournaments:

Atlantic 10

Projected number of March bids, according to ESPN: 1

La Salle (13-13, 7-6, sixth place)

Saint Joseph’s (13-13, 7-7, eighth place)

The A-10 Tournament tips off on March 7th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Seeds 5-9 get a first-round bye, and the top four seeds get a bye to the quarterfinals. The Championship game will be played on March 13.

American Athletic Conference

Projected number of March bids, according to ESPN: 2

Temple (14-13, 8-6, fourth place)

The first round of the AAC Tournament is on March 9th and the championship game is on March 12. The tournament, which is at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, gives the league’s top four a bye to the quarterfinals.

Big East

Projected number of March bids, according to ESPN: 5

Villanova (13-13, 7-8, seventh place)

At Madison Square Garden in New York, the Big East Tournament begins on March 8 and ends on March 11. The conference’s top five teams don’t have to play on the opening Wednesday.

Colonial Athletic Association

Projected number of March bids, according to ESPN: 1

Drexel (15-13, 9-7, fifth place)

The CAA Tournament played at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., starts March 3 with the championship game on March 7. The opening day is a matchup of the No. 12 and 13 seeds, and the conference’s top four teams don’t play until the third day of the tournament.

Ivy League

Projected number of March bids, according to ESPN: 1

Penn (15-11, 7-4, third place)

The Ivy League has a unique tournament setup, as only the top four teams in the conference make it. Taking place at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey, the tournament starts on March 11th and ends the next day.

