The NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinals are coming to the Linc. Here’s what to know before championship weekend.

Some of the top men’s college lacrosse teams will be in Philadelphia on Memorial Day weekend for the NCAA championships, held at Lincoln Financial Field for the second consecutive year.

Drexel University and the Eagles partnered with the NCAA and PHL Sports to host the event, which features teams from Divisions I, II, and III.

Here’s what to know before championship weekend begins.

Who is playing?

Top-seeded Notre Dame is looking to defend its national title. The Fighting Irish have a high-octane offense led by graduate attackman Pat Kavanaugh, a three-time Tewaaraton Award nominee for the top college lacrosse player. As a team, Notre Dame ranks first in the nation in scoring offense (15.87 goals per game), points per game (25.4), and shooting percentage (37.5).

Denver is making its first trip to the Final Four since 2017. The Pioneers have the second-best scoring defense in the country, and are ranked first in man-down defense, shutting down opposing teams 84.4% of the time. Denver is in its first year under head coach Matt Brown, who took over for Bill Tierney. The longtime Pioneers coach recently emerged from retirement to helm the Philadelphia Waterdogs.

» READ MORE: Meet the local men’s lacrosse standouts headed to Philly to chase an NCAA title

Maryland came from behind to knock off second-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals and punch its ticket to Philadelphia. The Terrapins are second nationally in faceoff winning percentage (60.6%), driven by faceoff specialist and West Chester native Luke Wierman.

Rounding out the Final Four is Virginia, a program that boasts seven NCAA championships, most recently winning in 2021. Graduate attackman Payton Cormier leads the country in goals per game (3.76), and has already set the NCAA record for career goals (223). Eight of those goals came in a single game against St. Joseph’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Adelphi and Lenoir-Rhyne will compete for the Division II title, while Rochester Institute of Technology and Tufts will square off in the Division III championship.

When are the games?

Division I semifinal: No. 1 Notre Dame (14-1) vs. No. 5 Denver (13-3), Saturday, noon.

Division I semifinal: No. 7 Virginia (12-5) vs. No. 6 Maryland (10-5), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Division III championship: Tufts (17-3) vs. RIT (21-2) Sunday, 1 p.m.

Division II championship: Adelphi (16-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (17-1), Sunday, 6 p.m.

Division I championship: Semifinal winners, Monday, 1 p.m.

» READ MORE: West Chester’s Luke Wierman, Maryland’s all-time faceoff ace, chases another national title

How can I get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online from the NCAA Championship Hub.

Other details

Parking lots will open at 9 a.m. every day. The NCAA will hold a Fan Fest at Lincoln Financial Field each day, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

If you don’t want to be stuck by the stadiums in between games, there are plenty of other things to do in Philly this Memorial Day weekend.

What if I’m watching from home?

The Division I semifinal round will be televised on ESPN2 and the championship will be on ESPN. The Division II and III games can be streamed live from the NCAA website.