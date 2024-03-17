Need a bracket? The Inquirer’s got you covered.

Conference tournaments have been won, the NCAA Selection Show has passed, and the field of 68 for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set.

We have officially reached the fun part of March. For college basketball fans, this is our Super Bowl.

The tournament tips off on Tuesday with a quartet of play-in games but Thursday is when real the action begins as top-seeds UConn (East Region), Houston (South Region), North Carolina (West Region) and Purdue (Southwest Region) look to be the last one standing against 60 other teams hoping to knock them off the mountain.

READ MORE: Cast your vote for the best mascot in our region with the Inquirer's inaugural Mascot Bracket!

So with all of that said you need a bracket, right? Of course you do. After all, it’s not just about watching your favorite team, but the bragging rights from taking part in that office pool, or a bracket challenge with family and friends.

Well, The Inquirer has you covered with the tools you need to make sure you get off to a good start.

Below is a copy of The Inquirer's 2024 NCAA men's tournament bracket, but you can click here or the link below for a copy to share or for one to print out — you know, if you're into living and breathing on every shot with a tangible paper copy in your hands.

For a copy of the Inquirer’s 2024 men’s tournament bracket, CLICK HERE.