Everyone wants to be a hero to their community, and that is undoubtedly part of the reason why so many enjoy cheering on players in sports. Especially in March, when supporting a favorite school or alma mater goes to a different level in the NCAA basketball tournament.

This year, in particular, though, certain cheerleaders are stepping into the spotlight.

For example, the Indiana cheerleaders, Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny, who saved the day on March 17 by dislodging the basketball that stopped the game between Indiana and Saint Mary’s. Video of the dynamic duo in action is already one of the indelible memories of this year’s tournament.

Memorable cheerleader moments continued on Friday, March 18.

This time, it was a sports celebrity, wide receiver icon Terrell Owens (a former Eagle), showing up in Pittsburgh to support Chattanooga against Illinois.

While at Chattanooga in the early 1990s, Owens played football, basketball, and ran track. As the video reveals, though, he probably also had the talent and timing with pom poms to be an excellent cheerleader as well.