Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team blows out North Carolina, 88-41, to reach Sweet 16

The upset bug bit the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, but Dawn Staley’s South Carolina brought repellent — and not just a travel-size can.

The No. 1 overall seed Gamecocks blasted No. 8 North Carolina, 88-41, including a 56-19 lead at halftime.

Star center Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points and 10 rebounds in her return from a suspension for fighting in the Southeastern Conference tournament final. Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had a game-high 20 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Three other South Carolina players scored in double figures to the joy of the home crowd at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

“We haven’t played like that in a super-long time,” Staley, the pride of North Philadelphia, said afterward. “Every single one of our players made an impact coming into the game, and we needed in a performance like this. And hopefully, playing this good of a [level of] basketball can be contagious throughout the rest of the way.”

Staley wasn’t surprised to see Fulwiley star on the big stage as a freshman.

“She’s aware of situations that you really don’t think her young mind is really thinking about, and then she performs the way she does,” Staley said. “She’s not afraid of the moment ,no matter if she’s playing well or not. She’s not afraid to make mistakes.”

Staley also had a nifty one-liner about her willingness to accept Fulwiley’s growing pains.

“She doesn’t like to look bad, but she’s unafraid to make mistakes,” she said. “And for that, you know, we are honored that she chose to make the mistakes and correct them on Gamecock ground.”

Staley also hasn’t been surprised to see other freshman stars rise nationwide this season, such as South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo at Notre Dame.

“I think it’s the theme of women’s basketball at this point, where you’ve got a lot of young players who are coming in and making an impact,” Staley said. “I mean, they grew up watching the NCAA Tournament, they grew up watching the WNBA. So to get their opportunity to play on a big stage, they’ve prepared themselves for it.”

The win made the Gamecocks the first No. 1 seed to advance to the Sweet 16. They’ll play in Albany, N.Y., where a potential regional final matchup with the Fighting Irish awaits. Caitlin Clark’s Iowa could also be in town as the No. 1 seed in the other regional that Albany is hosting.

South Carolina’s Sweet 16 opponent will be either No. 4 Indiana or No. 5 Oklahoma, who meet Monday night in Bloomington, Ind. (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

And what about the upset bug? It struck on behalf of North Carolina’s biggest rival. No. 7 Duke toppled No. 2 Ohio State on the Buckeyes’ home court in Columbus, Ohio, in the first game of Sunday’s nationwide action.

That will likely have pleased Norristown’s Geno Auriemma, whose Connecticut Huskies are the No. 3 seed in the region. UConn plays old rival Syracuse on Monday in Storrs, Conn. (6 p.m., ESPN), for the right to face Duke in Portland, Ore., next.

Notre Dame starts Monday’s eight-game slate by hosting No. 7 seed Mississippi (2 p.m., ESPN).

