March Madness 2024: NCAA women’s basketball tournament TV schedule, game times and announcers

Caitlin Clark, Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Dawn Staley’s undefeated South Carolina: This year’s women’s basketball tournament field is full of big stars and big teams. There’s also a big local Cinderella in Drexel, making its first tournament appearance since 2021 after winning the CAA tournament.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s women’s half of March Madness on TV and online.

The host cities

First Four: Campus sites on Wednesday and Thursday

First and second rounds: Campus sites from Friday through Monday (listed in order of seeding) — Austin, Texas (1. Texas), Columbia, S.C. (1. South Carolina), Iowa City, Iowa (1. Iowa), Los Angeles (1. Southern California); Columbus, Ohio (2. Ohio State), Los Angeles (2. UCLA), Notre Dame, Ind. (2. Notre Dame), Stanford, Calif. (2. Stanford); Baton Rouge, La. (3. Louisiana State), Corvallis, Ore. (3. Oregon State), Raleigh, N.C. (3. N.C. State), Storrs, Conn. (3. Connecticut); Blacksburg, Va. (4. Virginia Tech), Bloomington, Ind. (4. Indiana), Manhattan, Kan. (4. Kansas State), Spokane, Wash. (4. Gonzaga).

Regional rounds: Albany, N.Y. (MVP Arena) and Portland, Ore. (Moda Center) from Friday, March 29 through Monday, April 1

Note that the NCAA doesn’t officially use geographic designations for its women’s bracket quadrants the way the men do.

Final Four and championship game: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) on Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7.

» READ MORE: Ten things you should know before the NCAA women’s basketball tournament begins

The pride of Philadelphia, Dawn Staley, coached South Carolina to an unbeaten season and SEC tournament title. Read more Chris Carlson / AP

TV and streaming

ESPN has the rights to everything, so games shouldn’t be too hard to find — once you know what TV channel each game is on, that is. Games will be spread across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews, with every game in its own national TV window.

Online streaming of all games is through ESPN’s app and website, with authentication through TV providers.

Note that games before the Final Four are not available on ESPN+, the network’s subscription streaming platform that you don’t need a cable or satellite subscription to buy.

Here’s the full NCAA women’s basketball tournament schedule for this year. All times listed are in Philadelphia time and are when broadcast windows start. Tipoff times should be pretty close to that.

First Four

Wednesday

7 p.m.: 16a. Sacred Heart vs. 16b. Presbyterian at Columbia, S.C. (ESPNU — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

9 p.m.: 12a. Vanderbilt vs. 12b. Columbia at Blacksburg, Va. (ESPNU — Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich)

Thursday

7 p.m.: 11a. Auburn vs. 11b. Arizona at Storrs, Conn. (ESPN2 — Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott)

9 p.m.: 16a. Holy Cross vs. 16b. Tennessee-Martin at Iowa City, Iowa (ESPN2 — Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe)

First round

Friday

Pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: 8. North Carolina vs. 9. Michigan State at Columbia, S.C. (ESPN2 — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

Noon: 2. Ohio State vs. 15. Maine at Columbus, Ohio (ESPN — Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown)

1:30 p.m.: 6. Louisville vs. 11. Middle Tennessee at Baton Rouge, La. (ESPN2 — Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty)

2 p.m.: 1. South Carolina vs. 16a. Sacred Heart or 16b. Presbyterian at Columbia, S.C. (ESPN — Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck)

2:30 p.m.: 7. Duke vs. 10. Richmond at Columbus, Ohio (ESPNews — Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown)

3 p.m.: 1. Texas vs. 16. Drexel at Austin, Texas (ESPNU — Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes)

3:30 p.m.: 4. Virginia Tech vs. 13. Marshall at Blacksburg, Va. (ESPN2 — Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich)

4 p.m.: 3. Louisiana State vs. 14. Rice at Baton Rouge, La. (ESPN — Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty)

4:30 p.m.: 4. Kansas State vs. 13. Portland at Manhattan, Kan. (ESPNews — Brendan VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

5:30 p.m.: 8. Alabama vs. 9. Florida State at Austin, Texas (ESPN2 — Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes)

6 p.m.: 5. Baylor vs. 12a. Vanderbilt or 12b. Columbia at Blacksburg, Va. (ESPNU — Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich)

7 p.m.: 5. Colorado vs. 12. Drake at Manhattan, Kan. (ESPNews — Brendan VanLengen and Holly Warlick)

7:30 p.m.: 7. Iowa State vs. 10. Maryland at Stanford, Calif. (ESPN2 — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

8 p.m.: 3. Oregon State vs. 14. Eastern Washington at Corvallis, Ore. (ESPNU — Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison)

10 p.m.: 2. Stanford vs. 15. Norfolk State at Stanford, Calif. (ESPN2 — Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod)

10:30 p.m.: 6. Nebraska vs. 11. Texas A&M at Corvallis, Ore. (ESPNU — Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison)

South Jersey-born Hannah Hidalgo isn't just one of the top freshmen in the country, she's one of the biggest stars overall. Read more John Amis / AP

Saturday

There is no formal pregame show on this day.

Noon: 6. Tennessee vs. 11. Green Bay at Raleigh, N.C. (ESPN — Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen)

1 p.m.: 3. Connecticut vs. 14. Jackson State at Storrs, Conn. (ABC — Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Indiana vs. 13. Fairfield at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPN2 — Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd)

2 p.m.: 8. Kansas vs. 9. Michigan at Los Angeles (ESPNews — Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy)

2:15 p.m.: 2. Notre Dame vs. 15. Kent State at Notre Dame, Ind. (ESPN — Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings)

2:30 p.m.: 3. N.C. State vs. 14. Chattanooga at Raleigh, N.C. (ESPNU — Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen)

3 p.m.: 1. Iowa vs. 16a. Holy Cross or 16b. Tennessee-Martin at Iowa City, Iowa (ABC — Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe)

3:30 p.m.: 6. Syracuse vs. 11a. Auburn or 11b. Arizona at Storrs, Conn. (ESPN2 — Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott)

4 p.m.: 5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Florida Gulf Coast. at Bloomington, Ind. (ESPNews — Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd)

4:30 p.m.: 1. Southern California vs. 16. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at Los Angeles (ESPN — Woodward and Mary Murphy)

4:45 p.m.: 7. Mississippi vs. 10. Marquette at Notre Dame, Ind. (ESPNU — Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings)

5:30 p.m.: 8. West Virginia vs. 9. Princeton at Iowa City, Iowa (ESPN2 — Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, and Holly Rowe)

7 p.m.: 7. Creighton vs. 10. UNLV at Los Angeles (ESPNews — Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams)

7:30 p.m.: 4. Gonzaga vs. 13. UC-Irvine at Spokane, Wash. (ESPN2 — Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault)

9:30 p.m.: 2. UCLA vs. 15. California Baptist at Los Angeles (ESPN2 — Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams)

10 p.m.: 5. Utah vs. 12. South Dakota State at Spokane, Wash. (ESPNU — Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault)

Second round

Sunday

Pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

12 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ABC — announcers TBD)

2 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

3 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ABC — announcers TBD)

4 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

6 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

8 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

Monday

2 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN2 — announcers TBD)

4 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

6 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

7 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN2 — announcers TBD)

7:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPNU — announcers TBD)

8 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

9 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN2 — announcers TBD)

10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at site TBD (ESPN — announcers TBD)

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29

Pregame coverage starts at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

2:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Albany, N.Y. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

5 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Albany, N.Y. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

7:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, Ore. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, Ore. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

Saturday, March 30

Pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Albany, N.Y. (ABC — announcers TBD)

3:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Albany, N.Y. (ABC — announcers TBD)

5:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, Ore. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

8 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, Ore. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

Elite 8

Sunday, March 31

Pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Albany, N.Y. (ABC — announcers TBD)

3 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, Ore. (ABC — announcers TBD)

Monday, April 1

Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

7:15 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Albany, N.Y. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

9:15 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Portland, Ore. (ESPN — announcers TBD)

Final Four

Friday, April 5

Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN2 will have the return of the popular alternate telecast hosted by former Connecticut stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

7 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Cleveland (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ — Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe)

9:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Cleveland (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ — Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe)

Championship

Sunday, April 7

Pregame coverage stars at 2 p.m. ESPN will have the Bird and Taurasi alternate telecast. Postgame coverage will start on ABC, then move to ESPN at 5:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ — announcers TBD)