The NCAA on Wednesday announced site selections for more than 450 NCAA tournaments from 2022 to ’26, and Philadelphia will host in all sorts of sports, from basketball to wrestling to lacrosse.
The 2026 NCAA men’s basketball first and second rounds will return to the Wells Fargo Center, with St. Joseph’s serving as host.
Wells Fargo also will host the 2025 Division I wrestling championships, with Penn serving as host institution.
Lacrosse returns to Lincoln Financial Field for the Division I, II and III finals in 2023 and again in 2024, hosted by Drexel.
In 2023, the NCAA women’s rowing championships will be at the Cooper River in Pennsauken, hosted by Temple. In 2025, the rowing championships also will be nearby, at Lake Mercer in West Windsor, N.J.
In 2024, Rowan will host the 2024 Division III field hockey championships.
Also, the 2022, 2023 2025 men’s ice hockey regionals will be in Allentown. And in 2026, Penn State will host the Division I women’s hockey Final Four.
For fencing fans, Penn State will be the place to be in 2025 for both the men’s and women’s NCAA championships.