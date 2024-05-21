Meet the local women’s lacrosse standouts chasing an NCAA championship this week
Fourteen local players are vying to be crowned champions, with six of those players on the Florida Gators’ roster, the most out of any of the four teams.
Mid-May means lacrosse championships are on the horizon.
It all begins this week with the men’s and women’s NCAA semifinals and championships. The women are up first on Friday at the WakeMed Complex in Cary, N.C., as Florida takes on Northwestern and Syracuse will battle Boston College.
There are several stars from our area on each team looking to reach Sunday’s championship game (noon, NCAA.com). In all, 14 local players are vying to be crowned champions, with six of them on the Gators roster.
From former high school All-Americans to program record holders, here’s a look at the players representing the Philadelphia region on the biggest stage in women’s college lacrosse.
Northwestern
Hannah Gillespie, graduate defender
Newtown Square, Notre Dame Academy
This will be Gillespie’s final year with the Wildcats, but she’s hoping for her second trip to the NCAA championship after Northwestern made it to the final last season. Gillespie is a two-time member of the Big Ten’s all-academic team. According to her bio, Gillespie, who was born in Bryn Mawr, chose Northwestern over Penn and St. Joseph’s.
Alexis Ventresca, freshman midfielder
Blue Bell, Episcopal Academy
The first-year midfielder has two goals this season. They came on just two shots in a March win against Central Michigan.
Florida
Maria Pansini, graduate defender
Villanova, Agnes Irwin
Pancini is a transfer from Princeton where she spent five seasons and was an All-Ivy League selection. At Florida, she started all 14 games this season, helping the Gators to a 20-2 record and yet another trip to the NCAA semifinals.
Gabbi Koury, freshman midfield
Birchrunville, Pa., Owen J. Roberts
Coury also played in every match this season, scoring six goals and adding five assists. The two-time high school U.S. Lacrosse All-American has totaled at least one point in five of the Gators’ last seven games.
Emily Lortz, senior defense
Malvern, Conestoga
Lortz, a three-sport athlete at Conestoga, participating in basketball and cross-country, played 10 games this season for the Gators and is a nominee for the university’s scholar-athlete of the year award.
Gianna Monaco, sophomore attack
Mount Laurel, Lenape H.S.
Monaco is having a career season with the Gators, scoring 20 goals in just 11 games. Nine of those goals have been hat-trick performances. Not bad for this 2021 U.S. Lacrosse high school All-American.
Carly Wilson, sophomore midfield
Villanova, Agnes Irwin
This high school All-American who appeared in 10 games scored her first collegiate goal this season in a March win for the Gators against San Diego State.
Sydney Wilson, sophomore midfield
Villanova, Agnes Irwin
Wilson, a high school All-American and first-team All-Inter-Ac selection who also attended Radnor High School, found minutes in 10 games this season as a dependable sophomore for the Gators.
Boston College
Rachel Clark, junior attack
Devon, Conestoga
Clark, who transferred this season from Virginia, led the Cavaliers with 63 goals and a career-high 76 points, good for third-best in the ACC. She was a two-time U.S. Lacrosse All-American and was ranked as one of the country’s top 10 high school players in 2021.
Becky Browndorf, graduate defense
Dresher, Upper Dublin
Browndorf transferred from Florida after a four-year career with the Gators. She was invited to the U.S. under-19 women’s lacrosse team in high school.
Syracuse
Delaney Sweitzer, graduate goalie
Hatfield, Chestnut Hill Academy
Sweitzer is truly the last line of defense and it shows. She was ACC goalkeeper of the year and an All-American, leading the Orange with 132 saves for a 16-5 record. Her sister Savannah is also on the team as a graduate midfielder.
Savannah Sweitzer, graduate midfielder
Hatfield, Chestnut Hill Academy
Sweitzer has been a consummate points-getter for the Orange. She has a career-high 33 points this season with 24 goals and nine assists. She was a transfer from USC in 2021, scoring six times in just 11 games for the Trojans.
Julia Basciano, junior midfielder
Glenmoore, Archbishop Carroll
Basciano’s minutes were limited this season, but she’s in her third season with the program. In high school, the National Honor Society member led Carroll to a state title in her senior year.
Alexa Vogelman, freshman midfielder
Chester Springs, Owen J. Roberts
The 5-foot-4 Vogelman is a first-year on the roster but the second Owen J. Roberts grad to find herself in attendance on this final weekend. Remember Florida frosh Gabbi Koury?