Matt Rhule is attempting another second year turnaround at Nebraska with Philly filling up his staff and roster

The second year of Matt Rhule’s tenure has become well-documented in his stops since leaving the Temple job in 2016. He inherited a 4-7 Owls program following the 2012 season and by 2014, had them at 6-6 before upsetting Penn State in 2015 en route to a 10-4 record.

When he left for Baylor, he inherited a program amid a sexual assault scandal under the previous regime, went 1-11 in his first season, then became bowl-eligible by year two, finishing with a 7-6 record. By year three, the Bears were in the Big 12 championship game.

Advertisement

Though his NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers fizzled out, Rhule now enters year two at Nebraska, a program starving for consistent success. Will he once again find second-year success at the college level, coaching in arguably his toughest conference yet, in a Big Ten that just expanded from 14 to 18 teams becoming the “NFL of college football?” He certainly seems to think so, with a veteran-led team heading into 2024.

» READ MORE: Camden’s Fran Brown is ‘committed’ to making a splash in his first year at Syracuse

“We’re proud of the players, and we have 20 graduates heading into the season, we’ll have 10 more in December,” Rhule said at his podium during Big Ten media days earlier this week. “So when we go to our bowl game, we’ll have 30 college graduates on our team.”

On his side podium in Indianapolis, the former Penn State linebacker doubled down on those comments when asked about his expectations.

“I expect us to be a really good team, I expect us to be competitive, I expect us to be in the mix in this conference,” Rhule said adamantly. “[At] 5-7, again, that’s not going to be good enough. … I expect that I’m confident this team expects us to be a good team. And I think we have the depth to withstand injuries.”

From Philly to Lincoln

Rhule is already speaking a bowl game into existence, after a 5-7 record in his first season in Lincoln. But he’s not doing it alone; he’s bringing Philly along with him for his third head coaching stop at the college ranks.

Here are just a few of those connections, on the coaching staff alone: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Temple’s offensive coordinator from 2013-15; Ed Foley, his special teams coordinator who spent time in Temple’s program for over a decade; E.J. Barthel, the running backs coach who was previously the Owls’ director of player personnel in 2015; Rob Dvoracek, a former Temple linebacker who served on Rhule’s staff at Baylor and with the Panthers and coaches linebackers now; Terrance Knighton, another former Temple player who now coaches the defensive line; and Glenn Thomas, co-offensive coordinator who coached with Rhule at Temple.

When you look at the roster, there are Philly-area high school players littered there, too. Elijah Jeudy, a Northeast standout, is in his second season with the Cornhuskers, and so is Rahmir Stewart, entering his redshirt freshman season. Brothers Maurice and Micah Mazzccua represent the squad, with the latter transferring in from Florida. Kahmir Prescott signed with Nebraska in December after starring at Neumann-Goretti.

» READ MORE: Penn State has high expectations and James Franklin is embracing that

The future looks bright for the Cornhuskers. Dylan Raiola, a five-star quarterback from Arizona, could be at the helm at some point this season. “The game comes natural to him,” Rhule said of his star freshman. Nebraska had a -17 turnover ratio (31 giveaways, 14 takeaways) that plagued them in multiple close games. “If I’m being honest, we went back to a lot of the things we did at Temple; somewhere along the way we got a little bit, I don’t know, NFL-ified, or maybe too soft. And we went back to that,” he said of their ballhandling approach.

Rhule likes to play young players, hire high school coaches since he spends so much time around them, and doesn’t plan on going after tenured quarterbacks in the transfer portal, he says. And he thinks those will be keys to his success in Nebraska’s rebuild, along with having legendary coach Tom Osborne hanging around, and former Cornhusker stars Eric Crouch and Tommy Frazier to lean on.

“I don’t care what people say about what I’m doing right now, but I care very much that when you look back at what I did 10 years from now that most of the things I did were right, or I did the best I could,” Rhule said. “It seems the best thing is if we look back in 10 years is to bring in young players and play them and let them play through their mistakes, and eventually have a confident guy out there.

“You’ve got to have some flash now you got to make some plays. And you have to have the freedom to make plays — we can’t be safe.”

Facing his alma mater

Nebraska is tentatively scheduled to play in Happy Valley against Penn State in 2025, Rhule’s alma mater, but even from afar, he’s admired what James Franklin has done for the Nittany Lions’ program.

“Penn State will always be a special place to me,” Rhule said. “I’m grateful to James, [for] the job he’s done at my alma mater. Sometimes it’s ridiculous, I hear people give him a hard time, Penn State’s a nationally relevant program year in and year out, he’s probably going to have them in the [college football] playoff.”

» READ MORE: Can Matt Rhule recreate his Temple (and Baylor) success at Nebraska?

He also added he’d “prefer it not to be a white out” with a laugh, though he still holds his 2015 win over Franklin and Penn State as the Owls’ coach in high regard. Rhule also has connections to Nittany Lions athletic director Pat Kraft, Temple’s AD from 2013-20, and mentioned longtime Penn State defensive backs coach Terry Smith, whom Rhule hired away from Gateway High School in Monroeville to join Temple’s staff as a receiver coach in 2013, as an example of how he likes to hire high school coaches. He also promoted Syracuse head coach Fran Brown from a graduate assistant to defensive backs coach with Temple in 2013, and followed him to Baylor thereafter.