Clemson star Jeremiah Trotter Jr. declares for the 2024 NFL draft

There could be another former St. Joseph’s Prep standout playing on NFL Sundays next season.

On Tuesday, Clemson linebacker and Prep alumnus Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, announced his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft on his Instagram page.

“THANK YOU, Clemson fans! During my time at Clemson, you have shown my family and I nothing but love and appreciation,” Trotter wrote. “We have the best fans in the country. I will never forget the energy you filled Death Valley with during every home game. After long thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I am taking the next step in a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

“I will always be a Clemson Tiger! GO TIGERS!”

Trotter, who won a trio of PIAA state championships in high school, is one of the top off-ball linebackers in his class, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranking him second in the nation. In his three seasons at Clemson, Trotter accumulated 192 tackles (113 solo), 13 sacks, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He also scored a pair of touchdowns, including a pick-six against Notre Dame earlier this month.

This season, his 88 tackles (54 solo), 5½ sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles have Trotter as one of the favorites to win the Butkus Award for best linebacker.

Trotter eventually could be joined by a pair of former high school teammates in Ohio State stars Marvin Harrison Jr., another son of a former NFL player, and Kyle McCord. Both are juniors. The former has been one of the top players at his position this season and could win a season-long prize of his own: the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s best receiver. Additionally, a pair of Eagles in D’Andre Swift and Olamide Zaccheaus are St. Joe’s Prep alumni.