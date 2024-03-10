South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo stars as Notre Dame takes ACC title

South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team to the Fighting Irish’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in five years on Sunday, starring in a 55-51 comeback win over North Carolina State.

Hidalgo, a former Paul VI star, poured in a game-high 22 points and had six rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Remarkably, it was the third straight game in which Hidalgo had six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. But unlike Notre Dame’s previous wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech, this one didn’t come easily. N.C. State led by 49-43 with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game.

The Irish shot just 35.6% from the floor, although they were helped by connecting on 47.1% of their three-point attempts. Hidalgo hit three of her six long-range shots, including a big one in the final minute of the first half.

Her biggest shots of all came late in the defining comeback, layups a minute apart that gave Notre Dame leads of 51-49 and 53-51. She also scored the game’s last point with a free throw.

Hidalgo was named the tournament’s MVP, adding to a mantel that already had this season’s ACC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. She’s the first freshman to win ACC women’s tournament MVP since 2013.