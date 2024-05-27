Notre Dame repeats as NCAA men’s lacrosse champion by routing Maryland at the Linc

As the final seconds ticked off the Lincoln Financial Field scoreboard, Notre Dame’s bench players streamed onto the field toward their goalie, lacrosse sticks flying in the air.

It was only the second time in program history that the Fighting Irish have been able to celebrate like that, after besting Duke a year ago on the same field. And with a 15-5 win over Maryland on Monday, Notre Dame successfully defended its national title in men’s lacrosse.

It had been the Kavanagh show once again. Two days after Pat and Chris Kavanagh both tallied hat tricks to help Notre Dame past Denver in their NCAA semifinal, the brothers shined again in the title game, combining for 11 points.

A two-hour thunderstorm delay before the start of the game did not slow the Fighting Irish’s offense at all. Chris Kavanagh, a junior attackman, scored five goals, while Pat, a graduate student, tallied a season-high six assists.

In the second quarter, Garnet Valley graduate Max Busenkell found Pat Kavanagh with a pass behind the Maryland cage, and Pat flipped the ball to his brother. The younger Kavanagh spun and fired the ball behind his back before Maryland goalie Logan McNaney could even react.

The goal was Chris Kavanagh’s third in a row and gave Notre Dame (16-1) a six-goal advantage before halftime. And while Chris Kavanagh was responsible for the bulk of the scoring, the Fighting Irish also displayed depth in their offense. Ten players tallied goals.

The championship also marked a duel between two of the top faceoff specialists in the nation, Maryland’s Luke Wierman and Notre Dame’s Will Lynch.

Wierman, a West Chester native, won the opening draw, and Maryland’s Ryan Siracusa converted to put the Terrapins up less than a minute into the game. Maryland added another, but the Irish quickly responded with two goals of their own in less than a minute.

Busenkell scored unassisted to give Notre Dame its first lead of the game. From there, the Irish didn’t look back.

Wierman finished the game winning 17 of 24 faceoffs, but his team was unable to capitalize on the extra possessions. Maryland (11-6) turned the ball over 11 times in the first half while causing only two Notre Dame turnovers. The Terrapins mustered 35 total shots to Notre Dame’s 42.