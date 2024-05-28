Max Busenkell captures NCAA title with Notre Dame against his high school coach’s alma mater

Whatever the outcome was in Monday’s NCAA lacrosse final between Notre Dame and Maryland, it would be a win-win situation for Frank Urso.

The former All-American at Maryland who coaches boys’ lacrosse at Garnet Valley was cheering for his alma mater while also hoping to see his former player Max Busenkell earn a title.

“I’d love to see Maryland win, but I want to see Max have a great game,” Urso said on the phone before the championship.

Busenkell did just that as the Fighting Irish defended their national title at Lincoln Financial Field, dominating the Terrapins, 15-5.

The win marks the second crown in Notre Dame history, and Busenkell, a sophomore midfielder, scored a goal and had two assists in front of his family and friends.

“It’s a dream come true, especially with this group of guys in the locker room,” said Busenkell, who finished the season with 11 goals. “No other group I’d rather do it for — to be able to win it all with those guys means a lot.”

This was Busenkell’s first year competing in a national championship game. After setting the Garnet Valley record for points, he played in just seven games last season with the Irish. However, he proved that he could be an impact player this year.

Urso, who helped the Terrapins claim national titles in 1973 and 1975, knew Busenkell would have those opportunities to compete at the next level.

The USA Lacrosse Hall of Famer, who’s been coaching Garnet Valley since 2008, would recall moments from his two national-title victories to Busenkell and the rest of the Jaguars team.

“Max is an extremely hardworking kid,” Urso said. “A very smart kid and [has a] high lacrosse IQ. To go out there and play in the national championship game and walk away with a win, it’s a pretty big deal.

“You try to share that with the kids, but they kind of don’t get it until they are experiencing it. Once you start having some players who walk away with that, it’s pretty amazing. It’s rewarding to know you’ve had some impact, hopefully, in their career, helping them and teaching them what it takes to get there, because it’s a darn big commitment.”

Urso, a freshman for the 1973 title game against Johns Hopkins, scored the winning goal in overtime. Then in 1975, Urso had five goals in a 20-13 victory over Navy, one of the highest-scoring final in NCAA men’s lacrosse history.

He left a legacy in the program that made four championship game appearances during his playing career. Urso won the McLaughlin Award as the nation’s top midfielder in 1974 and 1976, as well as the Tewaaraton Legends Award in 2016.

“You learn later on in life how amazing it really was,” Urso said about playing for a national championship. “It’s something that you never forget. That’s why coaching is an opportunity to give back to the sport, teach others, and share some of that success. Hopefully, they get there and get the opportunity to enjoy it.”

Busenkell and Urso frequently chat. The pair joked in the past about their college teams facing each other.

“Last year, we played Maryland for the first time,” Busenkell said. “I sent him a picture at College Park, saying, ‘Sorry about what we’re about to do to the Terps.’ He was very successful at Maryland and I think being able to learn from a guy like that was really helpful.”

Although Monday was bittersweet for those graduating from the program, including Pat Kavanagh, who had a season-high six assists in the final, Philadelphia holds a special place in Notre Dame history.

And Busenkell was soaking up the moment.

“We’re obviously going to have roles to fill through out the lineup, no doubt that we will fill them successfully — hopefully three-peat next year,” Busenkell said. “We’re going to enjoy this for right now.”

Notre Dame coach Kevin Corrigan added: “[Max] is a guy who is ascending into the leadership of our team because of who he is and how he handles himself. I see great things for Max as a player and leader of the team.”