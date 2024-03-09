South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo powers Notre Dame’s rout of top-seed Virginia Tech in ACC tournament

South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team to an 82-53 rout of Virginia Tech at the ACC tournament on Saturday, as the No. 4-seed Fighting Irish toppled the No. 1 seed Hokies in the semifinals.

Hidalgo, a Paul VI grad who recently was named the ACC rookie of the year and defensive player of the year, had 15 points, six assists, six rebounds, and two steals, a day after dropping 21 points — and coincidentally also six assists, six rebounds, and two steals — in the quarterfinal against Louisville.

Sonia Citron led the Fighting Irish (25-6, 13-5 ACC) with 19 points and seven rebounds. The Hokies (24-7, 14-4), who were playing without star center Elizabeth Kitley (knee), were led by Georgia Amoore’s 24 points.

Notre Dame will face the winner of Saturday’s later semifinal, No. 2 N.C. State vs. No. 6. Florida State (2:30 p.m., ACC Network), in Sunday’s final (1 p.m., ESPN).

The Irish seem likely to be without senior forward Kylee Watson, an Atlantic County, N.J., native. She suffered an apparent noncontact knee or lower-leg injury during Saturday’s third quarter.