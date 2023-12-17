Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has committed to transfer to Syracuse, the former St. Joseph’s Prep star said Sunday in postings on social media.

McCord, who is from Mount Laurel, will be joining new Syracuse coach Fran Brown, a Camden native known for his recruiting success as an assistant at Temple and Rutgers.

In his first year as Buckeyes starter, McCord passed for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

