The stream of college leagues announcing fall sports cancellations or postponements continued Monday, with the Patriot League announcing its fall sports will not be played, with a decision to come on winter and spring sports.
Also, the Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference -- which includes Jefferson, Holy Family, Sciences and Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia -- will not hold any competitions in the fall semester. The CACC said it hopes to have “meaningful seasons” in the spring for its fall semester sports, but there will be no competitions before Jan. 1.
These announcements come after the Ivy League and a number of Division III leagues, including the Centennial locally, will not have fall sports. The Big Ten announced last week it would only have in-conference competition for fall sports, if those sports are able to play.
The Patriot League announcement -- which doesn’t include basketball and other winter sports playing in the fall -- comes with an interesting asterisk, noting that “because the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education, the Council of Presidents agree that the academies may continue to engage in competitive opportunities as considered appropriate by their respective Superintendents.”
Either way, this Patriot announcement wouldn’t have impacted the Dec. 12 Army-Navy game, scheduled to be played at Lincoln Financial Field, since Army and Navy, while full Patriot League members, aren’t in the Patriot for football competition.
“The opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities,‘' said the Patriot League statement.
“This decision was not made lightly,” CACC Commissioner Dan Mara said in a statement about his league’s decision. “Our presidents and athletic directors have had extensive conversations about what is the best plan of action for the safety and welfare of student-athletes, coaches and staff. A decision regarding how student-athletes can practice and prepare with their coaches during the fall semester is forthcoming.”
The CACC decision means you won’t, for instance, see Herb Magee coaching Jefferson hoops before 2021. The Patriot news carries over to other leagues. Villanova, for instance, was scheduled to open its football season Sept. 3 against Lehigh, then play Bucknell on Sept. 12. Both games are now off.