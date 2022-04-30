The first round of the NFL draft kicked off Thursday from Las Vegas as prospects all over the country eagerly awaited to hear their names called. Defensive players took center stage in the early portion. Then came a rush of trades, adding to the night’s intrigue.

Two of the 32 first-round picks have local ties: Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh and Jahan Dotson from Penn State. Two more Nittany Lions, Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker, were selected on day 2.

Here’s a deeper look at each of those selections and how they’ll fit in with their new teams.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

The Nazareth native who played four seasons at Penn State, heard his name called with the 16th pick by Washington. After entering the night with the 11th pick, the Commanders traded back in exchange for a third- and fourth-round pick from New Orleans.

At 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, he’s a bit undersized for his position. But the Commanders are getting a snappy route runner and the consensus best hands in the draft class. He said in his introductory press conference he’ll wear No. 1, signifying being the first Commanders pick.

Dotson etched his name in the Nittany Lions record book, making 38 starts in 42 games. His 17.8-yards per punt return is a school record. He’s also tied for second all time in career receptions (183) and receiving touchdowns (25). Dotson is one of 10 players in program history to eclipse 2,000 career receiving yards — he’s got the fourth most on the list (2,757).

“There was a lot of sacrifice that led to this moment and a lot of hard work,” Dotson said. “Just thinking about all those times where things weren’t so pretty but at the end of the day we made it happen.”

He could pair nicely next to Terry McLaurin competing for reps at receiver. They’ll be catching passes from former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in his first season in Washington.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers took Pickett with the 20th pick in the draft. It was the first time the Steelers drafted a player out of Pittsburgh in the first round in 33 years and the first time they took a quarterback on day 1 since Ben Roethlisberger in 2004.

Those in tune with Philadelphia-area football are likely familiar with Pickett’s April 9, 2016 tweet, announcing his verbal commitment to Temple and then-coach Matt Rhule. After watching his recruitment blow up his senior season at Ocean Township High School, he decommitted from the Owls, flipping to Pittsburgh.

Pickett, who was the first quarterback off the board, will compete with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky to be the week 1 starter.

He finished his five-year career as Pitt’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), pass completions (1,045), total offense (13,112), and passing touchdowns (81). He’s the winningest quarterback in school history with 32 victories in 49 starts.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Various mock drafts had Ebiketie projected as a late first- or early second-round pick. On Friday night, he sneaked into the first round as the 38th overall selection by the Atlanta Falcons.

Originally from Yaounde, Cameroon (the same city as Sixers center Joel Embiid) before moving to Silver Spring, Md., Ebiketie played three seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State following the 2020 season. He bolstered his draft stock in one season with the Nittany Lions, finishing second in the Big 10 in TFLs (17.0) and third in sacks (9.5).

His Pro Football Focus pass-rush grading of 90.5 also ranks higher than that of former Penn State linebacker and 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.

According to NFL analysts, the Falcons are getting an edge rusher with good discipline, accurate hands, and one who can make efficient movements.

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Brisker, a projected second-round pick, was selected 48th overall by the Chicago Bears.

The Pittsburgh native spent three seasons at Penn State after transferring from Lackawanna Community College. This past season he became the third defensive back since 2000 to record at least 5.5 TFLs in a single season (6.0), good for fourth among the Big Ten from that position. Brisker played in 34 games, making 21 starts for the Nittany Lions.

At 6-1 and 199 pounds, Brisker has been described by NFL analysts as an “ascending talent” with the potential to be a long-time starter.

Brisker should fill a positional need for the Bears in the secondary with a chance to start week 1.