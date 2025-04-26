Lawrence Taylor will not unretire his No. 56 jersey for Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter

One day after the New York Giants selected him with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Abdul Carter was officially introduced to the New York media. Leading up to the draft, he had been dropping hints on his likely team destination and the number he’d like to wear in Giants blue.

The North Philly native, who starred at La Salle College High School and Penn State, told Bleacher Report Thursday night that he had “a number in mind. … No. 56 sound real good.”

That No. 56 jersey, worn previously by Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, is currently retired by the Giants. And Taylor, according to the New York Post, has no plans to unretire his famed number.

“I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it’s retired,” Taylor, who has the 14th most sacks in NFL history, told the New York Post. “Get another number, I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous.”

Carter also can’t wear No. 11, his college jersey, either. That number is also retired by the organization, to honor former quarterback Phil Simms, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants.

As the news spread on social media Friday night, Carter took the rejection in stride. On X, Carter wrote: “The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don’t change, LT is the [GOAT] nothing but respect … This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it."

Even though Taylor doesn’t want Carter to have his number, he is still excited about the edge rusher’s arrival and believes the Giants “got a helluva defense.”

He also extended a piece of advice to Carter about playing in the Big Apple.

“It’s a rough place to play, but hold your head up and every time you turn around, you do what’s good for the team, you’re going to make it,” Taylor said.