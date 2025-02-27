Philly’s Abdul Carter won’t need surgery to repair stress reaction in right foot

INDIANAPOLIS — North Philadelphia’s Abdul Carter, the standout Penn State edge rusher and projected top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has a stress reaction in his right foot that won’t require surgery, a source told The Inquirer, confirming an ESPN report.

Carter and his family, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, contemplated surgery as an option after receiving the injury news on Wednesday, but doctors assured the star edge rusher it would not be necessary. The proposed surgery, according to ESPN, would have required a screw to be inserted in his right foot and would have kept him out for eight weeks.

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Carter had already planned to sit out of on-field combine testing earlier this week as he’s recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with Boise State on Dec. 31. Carter is expected to be ready to fully participate in Penn State’s March 28 pro day.

Carter, a lifelong Eagles fan who attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with his father, Chris, said at his podium on Wednesday that he was about 90% healthy in his shoulder injury recovery, and believes he should be drafted with the top pick in the 2025 draft, held by the Tennessee Titans.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1,” Carter said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

In his final season at Penn State, the La Salle College High School alum earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors while collecting 12 sacks, 68 tackles (24 for losses), four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. If he’s selected No. 1 overall, he would become the first Penn State player taken at the top of the draft since defensive end Courtney Brown was taken by the Cleveland Browns in 2000.