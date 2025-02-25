Philly high school standouts will be well represented at NFL scouting combine, headlined by Penn State’s Abdul Carter

The NFL will descend on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, an opportunity for teams to meet with and assess the athleticism of draft prospects. This year’s group features 329 combine invitees, with the first group of players — defensive linemen and linebackers — arriving on Monday to begin the week.

Of those prospects, eight played their high school ball in the Philadelphia area, with an additional representative from a Philly college also invited to the annual event.

Here are the local standouts set to participate in the combine along with their draft projections.

Abdul Carter, Penn State

One of the top players in the 2025 draft class, Carter, a North Philly native and La Salle College High alum, excelled in his first season at defensive end. Carter’s elite first step, relentless motor, and closing speed have him in the discussion to be a top-five draft selection. He finished his final season at Penn State with 24 tackles for losses and 12 sacks.

Our latest mock draft has Carter being selected No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Carter won’t work out at the combine because he’s still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered against Boise State, his agents told ESPN. But he’s still expected to be one of the first defensive players to be selected, alongside Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

Projection: Top-five pick

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The former Williamstown High standout, who ranked second in the nation in sacks this season with 16½ as Boston College’s edge rusher, had a strong performance at the Senior Bowl last month. On tape, Ezeiruaku has violent hands in pass-rush situations and can turn the corner and close on opposing quarterbacks at a high level. While he’s known as a speed rusher, he displayed some of the power he possesses in speed-to-power conversions.

Although he needs to become a more consistent run defender on early downs, Ezeiruaku projects best as a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive system where he’s allowed to relentlessly rush the passer on third downs. With a strong combine performance, Ezeiruaku should be drafted before the end of Round 2.

Projection: Early second round

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Campbell, a native of Erial, Camden County, who played his first three seasons of high school at Timber Creek, is one of the top linebackers in the 2025 class. The two-year starter became a force for Alabama’s defense this past season, finishing with 117 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Campbell has great instincts and feel for the linebacker position, combined with his elite closing speed and upside as a pass rusher coming off the edge.

Although linebackers are not valued highly, Campbell’s three-level impact and production could entice a team late in the first round with his talent and upside.

Projection: Late first round, early second

Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard, who starred at Downingtown West, quarterbacked the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and was nearly flawless in their College Football Playoff run. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Howard threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, both career highs, and can make throws all over the field while bringing a dual-threat element to an offense. Sixteen of his 26 career rushing touchdowns have come in the last two years at Kansas State and Ohio State.

In an uncertain quarterback class behind the top two names (Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward), Howard can make a strong push to be selected on Day 2 of the draft as a potential backup and spot starter in the NFL.

Projection: Late second round, early third

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

McCord, who departed Ohio State for Syracuse after the 2023 season, made an undeniable impact on the Orange in his final collegiate campaign. The former St. Joseph’s Prep star from Mount Laurel set the ACC record for passing yards in a season, surpassing Deshaun Watson’s mark, and helped lead Syracuse to a 10-3 season under first-year coach and Camden native Fran Brown. McCord showed his gunslinging ability, leading college football in completions (391), attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779).

In addition, McCord showed the ability to utilize his mobility to leave a muddied pocket, and thrived in throwing with touch downfield. He projects as an NFL backup with spot-starting ability.

Projection: Late second round, early third

Miles Frazier, LSU

Once a tight end at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, Frazier is now an offensive lineman with experience at both guard and tackle. After starting his career at Florida International, Frazier spent the last three seasons at LSU, and played both guard spots at a high level. He brings a physical demeanor as a run blocker and showed at the Senior Bowl and on his college tape that he can pass off stunts in pass protection.

Frazier’s patience in pass protection and versatility along the offensive line will be a big selling point to scouts. The Eagles have already shown interest in him during the early stages of the draft process and he could be selected within the top 100 picks of the draft.

Projection: Third or fourth round

Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

This draft class is rich with edge rushers, and Camden native Diggs is another player who is expected to be drafted. Diggs, the former Woodrow Wilson standout who began his career with Texas A&M under defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, followed his coach to Syracuse as a grad transfer when Robinson was hired as Brown’s defensive coordinator. The Syracuse defensive end is a speed rusher who uses his length to disengage from opposing offensive linemen. He finished with a career-high 7½ sacks in 2024.

He projects as a rotational pass rusher who could specialize on third downs, and that type of role is usually reserved for players on Day 3 of the draft.

Projection: Fourth or fifth round

Alijah Clark, Syracuse

Clark, who starred at Camden High, was coached by Brown as a freshman at Rutgers before being reunited with his former coach this past season. In three seasons with Syracuse, Clark started 34 games at safety, finishing with 181 tackles (9½ for losses), one interception, and 10 passes defended. During his time with the Orange, Clark showed the ability to play as a slot defensive back, and showed great initiative in flying downhill in run support.

Clark projects as a depth defensive back who could play nickel or safety and will likely be an early special teams contributor for whichever team selects him in April.

Projection: Fifth or sixth round

Isas Waxter, Villanova

Since 2011, only four players from Villanova have been selected in the NFL draft, with the most recent pick coming in 2022 when cornerback Christian Benford was picked by Buffalo in the sixth round.

Waxter has a chance to be the next draftee, with excellent zone coverage skills and the height the NFL looks for in defensive back prospects (6-2, 216). The Newark, N.J., native did not have an interception in 2024, but he had three in 2023 and has excellent instincts and recovery speed in man coverage situations.

Testing at the combine could be the difference for Waxter in being a draft selection or an undrafted free agent. His chances of getting drafted are high, though, after he held his own at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month.

Projection: Sixth or seventh round