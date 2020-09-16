According to multiple reports, the Big Ten is expected to announce that it will hold a college football season this fall.
Yahoo Sports reported that the season will begin on Oct. 24. Players, coaches and staff will be tested daily as part of the agreement.
The Oct. 24 return should allow the Big Ten to have its conference championship game and be able to compete in the College Football Playoff this season. The conference had decided on Aug. 11 to postpone its football until 2021.
This is a developing story and will be updated.