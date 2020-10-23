The Big 12 has been rather quiet with marquee members Oklahoma and Texas languishing at .500, but three teams are undefeated in conference play, including these two. The Cyclones can go to 4-0 in the league for the first time with a victory and have a sophomore running back, Breece Hall, who has rushed for 531 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys have allowed just nine points per game, second in the nation.