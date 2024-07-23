Big Ten commissioner on the ‘transformative’ nature of college sports, including his own conference

The Big Ten Conference will look much different than in previous years, and the first glimpse of it arrived during Tuesday’s first day of football media days.

Previously a two-day event, the conference kicked off a three-day event this year to account for four new schools: Oregon, Southern California, UCLA, and Washington, who will officially join the Big Ten on Aug. 2.

Advertisement

Tony Petitti, conference commissioner who’s a Haverford College alum and the former deputy commissioner of Major League Baseball, began his opening statement by announcing that the Big Ten title game will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2028.

After recognizing the accomplishments of the Big Ten conference in his first full calendar year as the commissioner, including attendance records set in women’s volleyball and basketball, Petitti was peppered with several questions involving the expansion of the conference, alongside the value the four new West Coast schools bring.

» READ MORE: After landmark settlement agreement, ADs have more questions than answers on the future of the NCAA

“For our presidents and chancellors, the academic fit is really important, if you look at the strength and all other sports, that the four new members bring,” Petitti said of a Big Ten that has now expanded from 14 to 18 teams. “It’s a complete match across many different factors, that’s what made the decision to add Oregon, Washington, which was done by my staff, and then the decision that [previous commissioner] Kevin Warren and his staff did to add USC, UCLA. … I think we’ve got to get a lot of things right, but I feel really good about the way we’re positioned for the future in terms of the health and strength of the conference.

“They joined us during the most transformative period in college sports.”

When asked about adding additional schools, specifically with the rumors circulating of Clemson and Florida State looking to leave the ACC, Petitti said “We’re focused on the 18 right now.”

So what’s new?

New to the conference this year will be the Big Ten playing in the 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon spot on CBS, along with Friday night football games on Fox, though the conference typically stayed away from that day and time slot. Petitti says the Big Ten will be featured on broadcast networks 60 times this season across NBC, CBS, and Fox, the most in college football, with games exclusively airing on Peacock and Big Ten Network as well.

Though travel concerns remain, specifically with having teams on separate coasts, the commissioner says the conference has “taken a lot of care try to minimize travel where we can” but also sees the potential for the Big Ten to have conference championship games out west in the future.

“We’re really comfortable with the decision to stay in football here in Indianapolis for the next four seasons. We think it’s the right thing to do, and having said that, I think you’re going to see us begin to expand,” Petitti added. “I think it’s really important to make sure that markets around the country get to experience Big Ten championships. It’s a really good way to connect the conference. I think over time you’ll start to see the geographic footprint expand.”

» READ MORE: Penn State’s Abdul Carter hosts youth football camp in North Philly, talks about draft potential

Among the changes on the field for football teams in the Big Ten and across the country is helmet communication from coaches to their quarterback, similar to how the NFL communicates. And thanks to a partnership between Apple and the Big Ten, players will be permitted to watch in-game video on the sidelines on iPads in between drives, a commonplace practice in the NFL as well.

NIL still a ‘deep concern’

At last year’s media days, Petitti expressed his “deep concerns” with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal, and again touched on the importance of “protecting student-athletes” with third-party NIL deals in his opening statement this year. With the landmark House vs. NCAA multi-billion-dollar settlement that includes $2.75 billion in back-pay damages the NCAA will owe to former Division I athletes being agreed upon in May, Petitti says conference commissioners are hoping to have a final position on the ruling “sometime, we’re hoping within the next several months.”

“We want student-athletes to be able to take advantage of their name and likeness, we need to make sure that’s what’s really happening,” Petitti said. “And look, the role of third parties to the extent that third parties can connect student-athletes to real, NIL opportunities, that’s a great thing, and I think that’s the priority. … But we’ve got to build that model, and that’s going to require change and a tremendous amount of collaboration.”

Penn State’s Carter among preseason honorees

Before media days began, the Big Ten announced their preseason honorees with Ohio State leading the way with four nominees. Only one player with local ties, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, made the list after his first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 after compiling 48 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Carter transitioned from linebacker to defensive end during spring practices, a move that following April’s Blue-White Spring Game, head coach James Franklin said the La Salle College High School alum and North Philly native was “ahead of schedule.”